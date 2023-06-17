NORTHERN Jets didn't let the general bye halt their momentum as they cruised to another big win on Saturday.
This time it was North Wagga, as the Jets ran out 84-point victors over the rebuilding Saints at McPherson Oval.
Jets big man Lachie Jones continued his fine season with a best-on-ground performance, closely followed by Mitch Haddrill and Tom Alexander.
The Jets wasted their opportunities early in the contest but a seven-goal second term broke the game open.
Jets coach Jack Harper was happy to kick off the second half of the year with a big win.
"We nearly start again, this is the second half of the year so to put a pretty good performance together was really pleasing and a nice little confidence booster for us heading forward," Harper said.
Jack Flood and Luke Mauger were best on a difficult day for North Wagga, who also picked up a couple of injuries during the contest.
