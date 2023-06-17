The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Group 9

Albury puts a big score on Junee

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated June 18 2023 - 12:21pm, first published June 17 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeremy Wiscombe with the ball during Albury's big victory over winless Junee at Greenfield Park on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser
Jeremy Wiscombe with the ball during Albury's big victory over winless Junee at Greenfield Park on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser

Albury produced a fast start and never let Junee back into the contest to secure a percentage-boosting win.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.