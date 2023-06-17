Albury puts a big score on Junee

Albury produced a fast start and never let Junee back into the contest to secure a percentage-boosting win.
The Thunder were one of five teams level on 10 points heading into the round but were fifth with the only negative points differential.
However their 58-4 win over Junee was a big boost.
Not only has it got them back into the positive but captain Lachlan Munro hopes it can kick start the second half of the season.
"We are still trying to work on things but it is good to get a good win on the board and build for a tough run," Munro said.
"It's so close so the points for and against are going to come into play for the back end of the season so to get a good win like this does help us."
Albury crossed twice in the first 11 minutes of the clash at Greenfield Park on Saturday to set the tone for the day.
They managed five tries in the first half, with only one of them converted to take a 22-0 lead into the break.
They didn't let up in the second half either with another five tries.
READ MORE
Junee did cross for a consolation effort through Jack McCarthy in the final minutes, however their defence was one of the real positives for Munro.
"They only got one try at the back end of the game and our defence is something we've really been focusing on over the last few weeks," he said.
"We want to make sure they aren't making as many metres in attack and we're also starting to get our side together positionally and today everyone was on the same page, running the right lines and it was good."
Munro was one of five Thunder players to bag doubles in the win.
Isaac Carpenter, Jackins Olam, Ty Fletcher and Kieren Ford also went over twice with Munro particularly impressed Ford involvement from dummy half.
Despite taking a big win, Munro expects the side will need to improve for their trip to face Temora on Saturday.
It is part of a string of tough games for the Thunder, who also take on Tumut, Gundagai and Young in the next month.
"We're pretty keen for the challenge," Munro said.
"We got a lot of things right today but I think we have to be better next week to get over Temora."
Meanwhile Junee will be looking to redeem themselves when they take on Southcity at Laurie Daley Oval on Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.