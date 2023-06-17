Turvey Park will enter the halfway point of the season a game and a half clear of their nearest rival after notching up their seventh victory of the year against Narrandera by 65 points.
The Bulldogs were on the front foot early and despite wasting some opportunities went into the quarter time break with a 24-point lead.
They extended that lead to 45 at the main break and eventually went on to record a 16.16 (112) to 7.5 (47) win over the Eagles.
Bulldogs coach Michael Mazzocchi was happy to get the four points, but admitted his side had difficulty scoring for the majority of the afternoon.
"It was a funny old day," Mazzocchi said.
"It felt like scoring was difficult, like we had plenty of shots but the scoring was difficult.
"But that could also be that Narrandera's pressure was really good and I think the shots we were having were under pressure or from tight angles.
"So I think Narrandera made it really hard for us but at the end of the day it was good just to get the win up and come out of those double byes with the unknown of how we were going to react."
It'd been 21 days since the Bulldogs last took to the field against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United Eastlakes and one could perhaps forgive the Turvey side for a slower start than usual.
However that was not to be the case and Mazzocchi was really pleased with how his side attacked the opening term at Maher Oval.
"The boys started really well early," he said.
"I was really happy with their first half and overall it was only a 10 minute period in the third quarter where they really let themselves down and some of their efforts were really ordinary.
"I think maybe it got to a point where they were 60 odd points up and went into cruise mode and some of the efforts weren't up to standard.
"But other than that period in the third quarter, I thought they played pretty well."
Baxter Wallett enjoyed his best return for the season up forward with six goals while Brad Ashcroft also had a solid afternoon with four majors.
Mazzocchi was pleased to see Wallett get some reward for effort but said it was a pretty solid day for all of the Bulldogs forward line.
"Our forward line worked really well," he said.
"It's always going to be the way where there are days where guys like Baxter are going to get their rewards.
"But we work as a team and Rhett Weidemann was terrific up there at centre half forward and Brad was really good again.
"Today was the day where Baxter got his rewards and it's been coming as he's had a really good training block and he deserves those goals today as a good reward."
Ethan Weidemann and Luke Fellows have been fantastic so far this season and today was no different as they both put in impressive performances.
Mazzocchi was really impressed with the efforts of the young pair who continue to cover the losses of experienced duo Hayden Smith and Cal Dooley.
"They were terrific," he said.
"They were really good through the midfield.
"We are down a bit on that midfield rotation at the moment with our gun recruit in Hayden Smith out at the moment and Cal Dooley.
"So we are a bit down on midfield rotations, but those two played really well today."
It was a debut to remember for young pair Oscar Jenkins and Baxter Harmer who both finished with a goal apiece in the win.
Mazzocchi said it was great for the pair to hit the scoreboard and play a part in the Bulldogs victory.
"Both of them played really well right through," he said.
"They were probably two guys that did start a little bit slow, but just the pace of the game between RFL seconds and first grade is so big that it was always going to take a bit of adjusting.
"Definitely by the time the third and fourth quarter come round they were holding their own and they both had really, really good impacts on the game.
"Oscar was really good and kicked a really nice goal and then Baxter late in the last quarter he got himself a goal as well which is great for them just to get the reward and the players all got around them.
"Turvey Park Auskicker's to come though and play first grade footy for the club, it's a great story."
Full Time
Turvey Park 3.6 6.10 11.10 16.16 (112)
Narrandera 0.0 0.1 5.4 7.4 (47)
GOALS: Turvey Park: B.Wallett 6, B.Ashcroft 4, L.Leary 2, B.Harmer 1, O.Jenkins 1, R.Weidemann 1, J.Margosis 1; Narrandera: T.Powell 2, H.Odgers 2, L.Mckay 2, S.Williamson 1
BEST: Turvey Park: E.Weidemann, L.Fellows, B.Wallett, J.Margosis, J.Haggar, R.Weidemann; Narrandera: L.Mckay, B.Renet, J.Powell, H.Odgers, J.Absolom, S.Williamson
