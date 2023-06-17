The Daily Advertiser
Turvey Park defeated Narrandera by 65 points at Maher Oval

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
June 17 2023 - 8:00pm
Baxter Wallett enjoyed his best return of the season and kicked six goals in Turvey Park's win against the Eagles. Picture by Madeline Begley
Baxter Wallett enjoyed his best return of the season and kicked six goals in Turvey Park's win against the Eagles. Picture by Madeline Begley

Turvey Park will enter the halfway point of the season a game and a half clear of their nearest rival after notching up their seventh victory of the year against Narrandera by 65 points.

