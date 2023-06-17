The Daily Advertiser
Calum Marr leads Waratahs to victory

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated June 17 2023 - 6:43pm, first published 6:30pm
Calum Marr scored four tries as Waratahs took a good win over Albury.
Waratahs maintained top spot on the Southern Inland ladder with another bonus point win.

