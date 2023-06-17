Waratahs maintained top spot on the Southern Inland ladder with another bonus point win.
While their two closest rivals both brought up centuries, Waratahs had to settle for a 52-12 win over Albury at Murrayfield.
A four-try effort from Calum Marr was the real highlight of the win.
Coach Nick McCarthy continues to be impressed with what he's brought to the club this season.
"He carries the ball well, beats blokes up, finds weak shoulders and just did it for 60 minutes before we got him out of the game to give him a spell," McCarthy said.
McCarthy thought the side was a little scrappy coming off the general bye.
However he took advantage of the game situation to give his replacements more time in the middle.
"We played like a team who played like they had a bye last week, it was a bit scrappy in some areas, but there's still a lot to like and we got a bit more run in a few different guys," he said.
