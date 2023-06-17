Charles Sturt University (CSU) defied a Coleambally comeback to post a courageous 26-point win on Saturday.
The Bushpigs recorded their fourth straight win after outlasting Coleambally, 11.14 (80) to 8.6 (54) at Peter Hastie Oval.
After Coleambally upset CSU earlier in the year, the Bushpigs were pleased to get one back over the Blues but it did not come without a scare.
CSU were inaccurate in front of goal early and went into half-time 14 points ahead despite kicking 3.11 to that point.
The Bushpigs held what looked to be a comfortable 21-point lead at three-quarter-time before Coleambally came out and kicked the first three goals of the final term to suddenly draw within two points.
CSU responded with the next four to run out winners and did so without a bench after losing Jack McKay (concussion), Wayde Archibald (concussion and broken nose) and David Kennedy (groin) to injury.
CSU coach Travis Cohalan was pleased with the resilience on display by his men.
"There were quite a few pleasing things to come out of today but one definitely was the fact that we felt like we controlled the game, to be honest, and we hadn't been able to finish our work in front of goals and Coly, to their credit, their pressure was elite all day and they managed to dominate the start of the last quarter and draw back to within two points and had all the momentum but we managed to hold firm," Cohalan said.
"I think that shows a sign that we're growing in maturity and we managed to kick away in the end and started to finally get some through the big sticks in the middle."
On top of their injuries in the game, CSU were also without Trent Cohalan (broken thumb) and Lachie Holmes (suspension).
Throw in university holidays and Cohalan was pleased to get away with a win.
"I was really pleased with the fact that we were able to claw a win despite facing some adversity," he said.
"We had two of our best players out, (Holmes) suspended and Trent out with a broken thumb. We always knew it was going to be a challenge, Colemabally got the better of us over there earlier in the year so we were pretty happy to square the ledger and to win four in a row is great.
"It's getting tough but we're lucky we've got the bye this week and we play North Wagga after that.
"I'm proud of the boys at the moment. We've got uni break happening at the moment so blokes are training with their home clubs but travelling back to play, their showing a lot of commitment and spirit. Some of them are driving back six, seven hours for the next few weeks to play, in both grades as well, so it's showing that they are all in, it's a great sign for the pride and comradery of the club.
"We always knew that the next three weeks were going to be a challenge with Trent and (Holmes) being unavailable, and we have thrown uni break into the mix as well, so we lose a bit of that continuity and that touch and consistency together."
Harry Wakefield was CSU's best, shining on a half-back flank, while Lachie Moore was close behind with a strong display in the midfield. Dusty Rogers was also influential when going into the ruck in the second half.
Lachie Evans and Dean Bennett were good for Coleambally, while John Tipiloura kicked three goals and was dangerous throughout.
Full-time
CSU Bushpigs 2.4 3.11 7.12 11.14 (80)
Coleambally Blues 0.2 2.3 5.3 8.6 (54)
GOALS: CSU Bushpigs: H.Wooden 3, C.Thompson-Gardener 3, S.Barrow 1, H.warwick 1, C.Kelly 1, S.Holgate 1; Coleambally Blues: J.Tipiloura 3, S.Tipiloura 2, B.Argus 1, J.Buchanan 1, D.Thompson 1.
BEST: CSU Bushpigs: H.Wakefield, L.Moore, C.Watt, A.Wallace, D.McPhail, M.Findlay; Coleambally Blues: L.Evans, D.Thompson, J.Tipiloura, D.Bennett, M.White, T.Clark.
