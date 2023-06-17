The Daily Advertiser
Injury-hit Charles Sturt University defeat Coleambally by 26 points

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated June 17 2023 - 9:49pm, first published 7:35pm
Connor Kelly and David Kennedy are all smiles after scoring a win over Coleambally at Peter Hastie Oval on Saturday. Picture: CSU Bushpigs
Charles Sturt University (CSU) defied a Coleambally comeback to post a courageous 26-point win on Saturday.

