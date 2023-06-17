A red card to Pat Lemmich was the only down point of Ag College's 109-5 win.
Lemmich was one of three people given their marching orders early in the second half of the clash with Deniliquin at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday.
Ratu Saukawa was shown a straight red for a lifting tackle on Ag College fullback Josh Elworthy.
It sparked tensions between the two sides with Lemmich and Drovers prop Apisai Bebenisala both had their day ended due to striking.
Ag College coach Tom Lamond hopes he doesn't have much to answer to.
"It was actually a pretty good day so it was a bit of a dampener on it but we will deal with it on Wednesday night," Lamond said.
READ MORE
Deniliquin have had a strong start to their return to first grade this season, with four wins in the first half of the season.
However they arrived down on troops and Ag College certainly made them pay for it.
It only took two minutes for the scoring to start, when Lemmich was able to force his way over.
Aggies scored again through Jack Cole before Saula Sabua was able to hit back for the Drovers.
However there was little else to cheer about for the visitors.
Instead Ag College responded swiftly as Will Crawford scored successive tries.
Ag College went into the break leading 45-5 however Lamond was much more impressed with their style in the second half.
"It's always hard in these games with such broken structure to play our own game but the second half we were able to score almost 70 points just by playing structured footy," he said.
"As soon as you score three or four tries quite early and quite easily the boys try to push it a bit with flick passes and silly stuff but we addressed it at half-time and they fixed it.
"We made better footy choices and scored more points because of it."
Mackenna Cusack scored a hat-trick in the second half while Cole also made it three tries for the game as the tries kept on coming.
Missing a number of players due to university holidays, Lamond was impressed with how others stepped up to the mark.
"We had a few numbers and the boys who came up played really well," he said.
There were plenty of points across town as well as Wagga City ran out 111-12 winners over CSU at Conolly Rugby Complex.
Jone Kursiga scored three tries in the win while Jesse Uhr, Tomasi Nabuliwaqa and Waisale Sauvinaloto all got over for doubles.
Tumut also gave themselves a little breathing space in the battle for fourth after a 34-7 win over Griffith at Exies Oval.
They are now seven points clear of Deniliquin.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.