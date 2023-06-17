TWO-time Hawthorn premiership player Matt Suckling made a winning return to East Wagga-Kooringal on Saturday.
Suckling shone as the Hawks ended a three-game losing streak with a 16-point win over Temora, 9.7 (61) to 7.3 (45) at Gumly Oval.
Suckling had 25 disposals in his return to Gumly Oval but failed to make the most of some opportunities in front of goal and finished with 0.3.
It was his former Hawthorn teammate Jarrad Boumann that stole the show, kicking six goals to help steer the Hawks to a much-needed victory.
Suckling's appearance and Boumann's efficiency inside forward 50 were highlights in a game that otherwise didn't reach any great heights.
Temora ripped in from the outset and won just as much footy as the Hawks but simply lacked targets in attack to finish of their work.
Suckling, who now plays with Coorparoo in Queensland, loved his return to his junior club.
"It was good fun," Suckling said.
"It would have been nice to probably hit the scoreboard but we got the win for the boys after a few tough weeks for them.
"The weather turned it on, there's a few people here and now I'm looking forward to having a beer with everyone."
Suckling found the footy different to what he's used to.
"I think our coach Matty Hard said after the game that the game didn't reach any great heights and that was probably the way it was," he said.
"They had a real crack and kept it a pretty dour affair but it was good by the boys to fight it out and come away with the win."
For EWK, it was all about getting back on track. While it wasn't quite the performance Hawks coach Matt Hard had hoped for, he was glad to get back to winning ways.
"It was hard-fought, full credit to Temora and it was nice to get a win," Hard said.
"Yes it was a step in the right direction. We've still got plenty of areas to work on and we'll need to get to work really quickly for Marrar next week."
Hard said it was a pleasure having Suckling back at the club for a game.
"Great to have him here, it's fantastic," he said.
"He was keen to make it happen so we're ecstatic that he got to come home and play a game of footy for his home club. Unfortunately the game didn't reach any great heights but it was fantastic having him here, and his presence, we were rapt with that."
Boumann kicked six of EWK's seven goals to three-quarter-time and was the difference in the contest. EWK captain Luke Cuthbert had a big impact in his return from injury, cracking in hard all day, while Ryan Bourne broke the lines and gave the Hawks plenty of drive.
Joe Morton, Tim Shea and Angus McRae were solid for Temora all day, while Jack Cullen made his presence felt around the ground.
Full-time
EWK Hawks 3.2 4.3 7.4 9.7 (61)
Temora Kangaroos 2.2 3.2 4.2 7.3 (45)
GOALS: EWK Hawks: J.Boumann 6, H.Leddin 1, B.Argus 1, J.Turner 1; Temora Kangaroos: A.McRae 1, E.Breust 1, A.Ferguson 1, K.Shea 1, J.Cullen 1, J.Morton 1, W.Oliver 1.
BEST: EWK Hawks: M.Suckling, L.Cuthbert, N.Curran, J.Hughes, A.Hard, S.Burge; Temora Kangaroos: J.Morton, T.Shea, J.Block, E.Breust, L.Sinclair, A.McRae.
