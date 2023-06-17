The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Farrer League
Photos

Matt Suckling shines in East Wagga-Kooringal's 16-point win over Temora

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated June 18 2023 - 11:30am, first published June 17 2023 - 6:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
East Wagga-Kooringal's Matt Suckling prepares to let rip on his trusty left boot in the Farrer League game against Temora at Gumly Oval on Saturday. Picture by Ash Smith
East Wagga-Kooringal's Matt Suckling prepares to let rip on his trusty left boot in the Farrer League game against Temora at Gumly Oval on Saturday. Picture by Ash Smith

TWO-time Hawthorn premiership player Matt Suckling made a winning return to East Wagga-Kooringal on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.