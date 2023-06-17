Albury 58 d Junee 4
Griffith 10.12 (72) d Wagga Tigers 6.2 (38)
Turvey Park 16.16 (112) d Narrandera 7.5 (47)
Collingullie-Glenfield Park 17.10 (112) d Leeton-Whitton 5.2 (32)
Charles Sturt University 11.14 (80) d Coleambally 8.6 (54)
East Wagga-Kooringal 9.7 (61) d Temora 7.3 (45)
Northern Jets d North Wagga
Culcairn 8.4 (52) d Billabong Crows 6.9 (45)
Brock-Burrum 10.9 (69) d CDHBU 6.10 (46)
Lockhart 11.9 (75) d Howlong 5.9 (39)
Osborne 19.15 (129) d Henty 2.4 (16)
Jindera 17.10 (112) d Murray Magpies 9.12 (66)
Rand-Walbundrie-Walla 8.6 (54) d Holbrook 4.14 (38)
Wagga City 111 d CSU 12
Ag College 109 d Deniliquin 5
Waratahs 52 d Albury 12
Tumut 34 d Griffith 7
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
