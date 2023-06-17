Inspired to embrace their culture, Wagga residents leapt at the opportunity to show case the best of the Philippines, from food to drink to cultural dances.
The 125th Philippine Independence Day Celebrations kicked off at the Wagga Showgrounds, organised by Filipino Community of Wagga president Annabelle Borja who was pleased to welcome hundreds to the event on Saturday.
Wagga's Meagan Pontawe was among those who worked hard to ensure the experience was true to the Philippines culture.
Miss Pontawe and her friends Kriz Ong and Rachelle Racraquin were running a drink stall selling childhood favourites like coconut juice and soursop.
"I wanted to do it because I thought more youth involvement would be good and to encourage more youth to support our culture across Australia," Miss Pontawe said.
"These are all of our favourite drinks from our childhood."
Wagga Mayor Dallas Tout said visitors came from all over the Riverina to attend the event at the Wagga Showgrounds.
"People have travelled from a long way away, we have people here from Sydney, Albury, Junee, Leeton, Temora and Griffith," Mr Tout said.
Mr Tout said while the event marked the 125th anniversary of the Philippines Independence Day, it is a greater milestone then just that.
"It marks having the ability to have the freedom to have conversations," he said.
Independence Day is a nation holiday celebrated annually in the Philippines on June 12 to mark the declaration of Philippine independence from Spain in 1898.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people.
