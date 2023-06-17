The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Riverina residents flock to Wagga to celebrate the 125th Philippine Independence Day

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated June 18 2023 - 11:58am, first published June 17 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga's Meagan Pontawe, Kriz Ong and Rachelle Racraquin at the 125th Philippine Independance Day celebrations at the Wagga Showgrounds. Picture by Ash Smith
Wagga's Meagan Pontawe, Kriz Ong and Rachelle Racraquin at the 125th Philippine Independance Day celebrations at the Wagga Showgrounds. Picture by Ash Smith

Inspired to embrace their culture, Wagga residents leapt at the opportunity to show case the best of the Philippines, from food to drink to cultural dances.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.