While Wagga's Judy-Ann Emberson can't change the past, she can make a change for a better future.
In a bid to raise awareness around Ovarian Cancer and raise funds for Ovarian Cancer Australia and Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation Ms Emberson along with Wagga's Tracey Page, will host an upcoming event 'Christmas in July'.
The event will also raise funds for for Ukraine, a charity established to help Ukrainian families through the recent crisis.
Ms Emberson said it is the first time The Wagga Ovarian Cancer Awareness Group will be running a Christmas in July event.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"This is the first event that is bringing some of the choirs together," she said.
Along with raffles and afternoon tea, there will be an array of performance including by the Junee Community Choir, The Catilena Singers and A Tribute to The Ukraine by with Larissa Burak.
As well as supporting the families in need over seas in a time of hardship, the event is yet another step Ms Emberson is taking towards securing a screening for Ovarian Cancer.
Without a screening, Ovarian Cancer is hard to diagnosed, often overlooked and when identified, found late, usually at a stage in which recovery is highly unlikely.
Ms Emberson was inspired to follow on in her sister's, Jill Emberson, footsteps after she tragically passed away to Ovarian Cancer, but not before raising $36 million for the cause.
"There's no screen for ovarian cancer and 50 per cent of patients die. Typically, you don't get diagnosed until stage three or four. We need to raise millions to get a screen," she said.
"Talk to your general practitioner, get tests and don't overlook symptoms. It's a terrible diagnosis. Where here to raise awareness and money. It's something you never forget because it's awful."
The event will run on Saturday, July 22 from 2pm to 5pm at the Mirage Room on Dobb Street.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.trybooking.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.