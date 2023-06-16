The first two matches for Impact Wrestling's upcoming visit to Wagga have been announced with local wrestling fans set for a real treat.
The stars of Impact Wrestling will arrive in Wagga in less than a fortnight on June 29 and will then spend four days in the city with shows to be held on Friday June 30 and Saturday July 1, both at Equex Centre's multipurpose stadium.
Alex Shelley and Steve Maclin are set to headline the Friday night show with the duo set to face off for the Impact World Championship.
Shelley recently defeated Maclin at the recent Pay Per View Against All Odds to be crowned champion and this will be the first time that he defends his title in a major coup for the Wagga event.
Saturday night will also be headlined by a huge title fight with Deonna Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw going one-on-one for the Knockouts World Championship.
The match has major ramifications for Impact's upcoming July Pay Per View Slammiversary with victory for Gisele meaning she will be added to the main event of that show.
