Humble honours recipients deserve praise

Honoured. Humbled. Quietly surprised that someone, somewhere, has gone to the effort to nominate them for what they see as simply doing their part.
The Daily Advertiser team has had the absolute pleasure of catching up with four of Wagga's quiet achievers - and more from around the Riverina - as their decades of giving back catches up with them in the form of a King's Birthday honour.
It has been some time since such a plentiful crop of Wagga citizens have made the annual honour roll.
This year has a hint of extra something special, being the first since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and therefore the first King's Birthday honours of the century.
The Governor-General said in announcing the latest honourees that while the service of the 1191 Australians recognised today is wide-ranging, they all share a common bond: someone nominated them.
"The Order of Australia belongs to each of us because nominations come from the community," David Hurley said.
This group of fine volunteers have all been harbouring the glorious secret - until today.
In speaking to our local recipients, another common theme emerged: the recognition is wonderful, but it has never been the end goal of the work.
Aunty Cheryl Penrith had already been working with the Indigenous community for decades when her husband died 11 years ago. Bit by bit, she has become more involved in public life. Still, she thought the email informing her of the OAM was a scam.
Ray Willett, now 77, spent 52 years with the Volunteer Rescue Association. For more than half a century he has been prepared to drop everything when the phone rings or the pager sounds.
Catherine Malone has been a familiar face for thousands of people over her long tenure in the school and church communities.
Eleven years ago, Saba Nabi came to Australia and threw herself into everything she could to help settle into her new country.
A number of other people from across the region were also recognised with King's Birthday honours.
You can read all about the honours recipients here.
To all who have been honoured - as humbled as you may be - thank you for your service.
