Sixth time was the charm as Gotta Lockheed broke through for his first win to book in another trip to Menangle.
After not missing the top five in his first five starts, Gotta Lockheed finished too strong for his rivals to take out the NSW Bred 2YO heat at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
After finishing second in the first final in the new series last time out, Wagga trainer Brett Woodhouse was pleased to break through for a win.
"It was a relief more than anything," Woodhouse said.
"We had to dig deep to get to the second horse, who went really well, but I was just relieved he got there."
After Blake Micallef drove the son of Bettors Delight at Menangle last time he retained the drive.
Woodhouse thought things worked out perfectly after gaining cover just off the speed set by Edward Jay before getting the better of Todd Day's pacer in the run to the line.
"It was a good drive, he drove it really good," Woodhouse said.
"That's why you put those better drivers on, so they get those better trips and it worked out that way."
It was almost a double for Woodhouse after Captains Catch was a fast-finishing second in the NSW Bred 3YO heat.
While he couldn't run down Smokeshow, Woodhouse was pleased with his efforts after getting shuffled back along the pegs during the race.
"He surprised me, especially when I saw the last quarter as they got home in 27.2 and he's had to go back and go around them," he said.
"He's run a really slick last quarter, which I'm really happy about, as when they both go to Menangle they will both draw out wide and will have to come from the back."
However Smokeshow was able to make it two wins from as many starts for Goulburn trainer-driver Brad Hewitt.
He continues to be impressed with the three-year-old filly after successive wins at Wagga.
"I really like her and I think she's a nice filly, she's a sister to Send It, and I've liked her the whole way along but he's just been erratic and used to do a heap of things wrong," Hewitt said.
"She's got it all together in the last six weeks and has been going really good."
Meanwhile Victorian father and son combination John and Matthew Newberry made a successful trip over the border.
They took out the first race with Shez Elite before Diamond Eclipse sprung an upset to win at $61.
David Kennedy also had a training double with Most Triumphant and Fire And Sword both successful.
