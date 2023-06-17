Live coverage: June 17-18 weekend sport blog

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds.
In Group Nine, Junee heads down to the border in search of their first win against Albury on Saturday while on Sunday Kangaroos host Temora and across town Young takes on Southcity.
In the Riverina League, the in-form Wagga Tigers plays host to Griffith in a clash between two genuine finals contenders at Robertson Oval while Narrandera is making the trip to Maher Oval to face Turvey Park.
Collingullie-Glenfield Park also plays host to Leeton-Whitton with the Demons looking to record their third win of the season.
On Sunday, Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes will make the trip to Kindra Park to face a resurgent Coolamon side who have won their last two in impressive fashion.
Both sides will welcome back some star players for the clash and a spot in the top five is on the line.
The Farrer League action sees CSU play host to Coleambally while Northern Jets head to McPherson Oval to face North Wagga.
A strong crowd out at Gumly Oval is expected for the clash between East Wagga-Kooringal and Temora with Matt Suckling making an appearance for the Hawks.
Sunday is set to be a cracker with The Rock-Yerong Creek set to play host to Marrar.
Very little separated the two sides when they played earlier in the year and the Bombers would love to hand the Magpies their first loss of the season.
In Southern Inland, Waratahs head to Albury while Deniliquin are also on the road against Ag College.
Griffith hosts Tumut while CSU faces a huge challenge against the second-placed Wagga City.
Football Wagga action will begin under lights on Saturday night with Leeton celebrating 100 years of football in the town in the MIA Derby against Hanwood.
The action then continues on Sunday with Cootamundra playing host to Tumut while South Wagga are on the road against Young.
Tolland and Wagga United will also face off at Kessler Park.
Follow all the action.
