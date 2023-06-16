Sussan Ley and Helen Haines have joined parliamentarians from across the divide in raising concerns about the politicisation of sexual assault and misconduct allegations.
Politicians from all sides of federal parliament are demanding concrete action to eradicate toxic behaviour on Capital Hill and better protect women.
The leaking of Brittany Higgins' text messages and claims of inappropriate behaviour by Liberal senator David Van in relation to at least three women - including independent senator Lidia Thorpe - has reignited debate over parliament's culture.
Dr Haines, the Indi MP, said it was appropriate for Opposition Leader Peter Dutton to stand Senator Van aside from the Liberal party room.
"If one woman doesn't feel safe in our parliament, then no woman (does)," she told ABC Radio.
But the Independent MP said there was still "quite a way to go" following the landmark review of parliamentary culture by former sex discrimination commissioner Kate Jenkins.
In other news
"Under the Jenkins review, and post the Jenkins review, there are some significant structural changes now in the parliament in regard to capacity for any person who who is in the parliament to make a make reports and to make them confidential," she said.
"There's a code of behavior that's, that's been brought in. But we're not there yet. Clearly, we are not there yet. And indeed, I think this week has underscored that we've got quite a way to go."
Senator Van has denied acting inappropriately towards Senator Thorpe or former Liberal senator Amanda Stoker, who also publicly aired allegations against him.
A Parliamentary Workplace Support Service has been set up to support people affected by serious incidents or misconduct.
Ms Ley, the Farrer MP, said the service was doing outstanding work, but there was room for improvement.
"It is always difficult to step up and talk about things that have happened and workplaces do have to improve," the Liberal deputy leader told Seven's Sunrise program.
"Once this became known to our leadership, Peter Dutton acted accordingly and that was entirely appropriate.
"His actions have been endorsed by all of our party and indeed many Australians.
"It is always difficult for women to come forward.
"That's a general comment that I also want to make.
"Let's wait for the Parliamentary Workplace Support Service to do its work. Let's wait for these issues to be ventilated as they should be."
Liberal MP Bridget Archer said the issues had been highly politicised.
"If you're observing the behaviour and commentary that's been going on in parliament in the last couple of weeks, and the commentary in the media ... you would be disinclined to come forward and say that you had experienced sexual assault," she told ABC Radio.
"Because it's really as Senator Thorpe said - it's really toxic."
Greens senator Larissa Waters said it was likely the week's debate would have a chilling effect on women coming forward with further claims.
Senator Waters said reforms had taken a huge step backwards over the week.
"We need to make sure when women come forward they're supported," she told ABC TV.
"It feels like we're back to square one and it breaks my heart ... and I just hope that we can continue with the reforms that we've started to make with the Set the Standard (Jenkins) report and hope we can have a safer workplace going forwards."
