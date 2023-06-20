The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

New mobile phone tower to fix Rosewood blackspot goes live with a mixed reception

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
June 21 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Snowy Valleys mayor Ian Chaffey has offered a mixed reception to news a new mobile tower has been turned on in a Riverina community. File picture
Snowy Valleys mayor Ian Chaffey has offered a mixed reception to news a new mobile tower has been turned on in a Riverina community. File picture

Another mobile blackspot in the Riverina has been patched, but it's picking up a mixed reception from local residents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.