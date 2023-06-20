Another mobile blackspot in the Riverina has been patched, but it's picking up a mixed reception from local residents.
On Friday, Optus announced its new tower at Rosewood has now been switched on as part of the federal government's Mobile Black Spot Program.
The macrocell will provide greater 3G and 4G mobile coverage to 171 premises in the local Rosewood area to over 97 square kilometres, including new coverage to over 76 kilometres of local roads including Tumbarumba Road and Broadleaf Park Road.
IN OTHER NEWS:
North Victoria Territory general manager Matt Connell said Optus was pleased to provide the local community with greater mobile competition and choice.
"We're thrilled to offer Riverina customers much-needed access to our service, as we know how important coverage is for residents, businesses and visitors across regional Australia," Mr Connell said.
In addition to the economic and social benefits the site is expected to provide, Mr Connell said visitors to Rosewood's annual calendar of events such as the Tractor Pull Truck and Car Show and the Country Roundup Music Festival will "welcome the improved mobile connectivity, allowing them to communicate with family and friends around the country."
Snowy Valleys mayor Ian Chaffey also welcomed the reception boost.
"I think it's great that Rosewood citizens have access to a good mobile network," Cr Chaffey said.
The long-time resident of nearby Tumbarumba said the new infrastructure is certain to "provide mobile phone coverage to Optus users in Rosewood."
However, he also raised concerns about the fact Telstra users won't have access to the network.
"While it's fine to have Optus coming in and providing service at Rosewood, it means if you want to have good coverage there, you need to subscribe to that service," Cr Chaffey said.
"But if you want to have coverage in the southern part of the Snowy Valleys, for instance, you need to be a Telstra subscriber."
The mayor instead believes there needs to be a major overhaul of mobile communication infrastructure and how it is managed.
"We should have one network provider which builds the mobile phone [network] and then the option to take your pick about which service provider you want," Cr Chaffey said.
"That way, you have mobile coverage no matter where you go."
Responding to concerns about Telstra coverage at Rosewood, the telco's regional general manager Chris Taylor said the company already provides 4G and 3G coverage in and around the community.
"We [have] installed a 4G small cell in town as part of the federal government's Mobile Black Spot Program and planning is underway to install another Telstra small cell nearby in Carabost," Mr Taylor said.
He added that providing regional connectivity was not just a Telstra responsibility.
"It's a challenge that must be shared between federal, state and local governments and with providers such as the nbn, us and other mobile carriers," Mr Taylor said.
"We continually investigate new opportunities to further expand our mobile coverage, including co-investment opportunities such as the Federal Government's Mobile Black Spot Program and Regional Connectivity Program."
Mr Taylor said residents can take actions to improve their own mobile coverage by using their nbn connection to access Wi-Fi calling.
"This is a free setting on most popular mobile phones and allows your mobile to use a Wi-Fi network to make and receive mobile calls," he said.
In some cases mobile coverage in their home or vehicle can be increased by fitting an external aerial or a phone booster.
"We also encourage business owners talk to their bank about connecting their EFTPOS terminals to their nbn or Wi-Fi connection to prevent delays in processing transactions," Mr Taylor said.
The Rosewood project was jointly funded by Optus and the federal government, which has committed $380 million to the program to invest in telecommunications infrastructure to improve mobile coverage and competition across Australia.
The program is supported by co-contributions from state and local governments, mobile network operators, businesses, and local communities.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.