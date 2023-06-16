Turvey Park has made three changes for their clash against Narrandera on Saturday having called up two young Bulldogs to make their first grade debut.
Baxter Harmer and Oscar Jenkins have both been rewarded for a great start to the year in reserve grade and will make their senior debuts against the Eagles while Cooper Harmer has also been recalled to the side.
Baxter has been playing for the Bulldogs since the age of four and said he was looking forward to getting his opportunity at senior level.
"Yeah I definitely am," Baxter said.
"It's a good opportunity to really show what I can do and I'm thankful to Zoc (Michael Mazzocchi) and the selection team for giving me the chance.
"It was definitely a goal this year to play a game of first grade and I'm just happy to do it after all the years here."
It will be a special day for the Harmer family with brother Cooper also running out alongside Baxter against the Eagles.
The brothers have spent the majority of their lives in red, white and blue while mother Simone is currently the Bulldogs president.
"It should be good with two Harmer brothers playing," Baxter said.
"I don't think that's happened for a while and mum and dad are very strong in the club, so are me and my brothers.
"I've been playing for Turvey since I was four years old and so have my brothers, so there's definitely lots of years spent here."
Jenkins has also played all of his football at Maher Oval and Baxter was looking forward to debuting alongside his fellow Bulldogs junior.
"I've been playing with Oscar since 17's and he's a year younger than me," he said.
"I've been playing with him for a while and he's a good footballer.
"If I was going to debut with anyone it'd be him."
Narrandera enter the clash off the back of a couple of promising performances in recent weeks and Baxter is well aware they are certainly going to put up quite the fight.
"It should be a good game," he said.
"Narrandera never back down and just because they're on the bottom of the ladder won't change anything.
"They always put up a fight and hopefully it will be a good day."
Coming off the bench, Baxter is expecting the spend of the majority of the day down back which is where he has been playing so far this year in reserve grade.
Angus Curry, Henry Jenkins and Luke Mazzocchi all come out of the Bulldogs side while the Eagles have made the two changes.
Shaun Quilter returns while Eagles junior Sam Williamson will also make his senior debut at Maher Oval.
