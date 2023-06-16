In a bid to promote good health, mentally and physically, upon Men's Health Week a Wagga gym opened up its doors to males who are non-members for the week.
Snap Fitness Wagga owner Nic Gannon said it is something he does every year to support Men's Health Week, an initiative he is incredibly passionate about.
"Men's Health Week is an empowering initiative aimed to raise awareness and educate the community about men's health issues. As a man myself, I empathise with the stigma surrounding discussing personal issues with friends and family," he said.
"That's why I believe it's crucial to support and encourage open discussions on topics where men think it's 'weak to speak'. By doing so, we can empower men to share their experiences, seek help, and break down the stigma associated with men's health issues.
"This approach not only fosters a sense of empowerment among men but also promotes a culture of seeking support and prioritising their well-being."
Bringing his two passions together, fitness and wellness, Mr Gannon believes working out is highly beneficial to men's overall health.
"It improves physical and mental health, helps with stress management, boosts self-confidence, and encourages social interaction," he said.
"With just 30 minutes to one hour of exercise a day, men can experience these positive effects that contribute to their overall well-being."
Snap Fitness Wagga member Eric Li joined the gym seven years ago when he was 18, a move that has been life-changing.
"I joined Snap Fitness when I was in the worst shape of my life both physically and mentally," he said.
"Since I began my journey I've noticed a significant difference in my overall health and well being. I'm now in my best physical shape and the best place I've been mentally."
Mr Li said the only thing he would change, is the delay in joining.
"I wish I had of started sooner," he said.
"Snap Fitness has become a family to me. I've met many new friends and the comradery and community makes it such a welcoming place to come to."
And, when it comes to mental well-being, Mr Li said Men's Health Week is important in raising awareness and crushing the stigma around speaking out and seeking help.
"We all know somebody who has been affected by suicide so it's important we all do our bit to raise awareness," he said.
"Reach out to a mate and tell them you love them and you're here for them."
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
