A look back at Wagga Wagga in days gone by

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
Wagga sisters, Lorna Whiting, 74, and Thelma Bridle, 81, were honoured with certificates of merit and gold badges for their tireless commitment to the Wagga branch of the RSL Women's Auxiliary.
Wagga Ratepayers and Citizens Association president Peter Sumpter said that Wagga City Council should consider reducing rates and lowering prices for council land to attract large firms to Wagga.
Respected former Wagga teacher Mary Elizabeth Field, who taught English, history and Latin at Wagga High School for many years, passed away at the age of 90 at the Loreto Home of Compassion.
The Wagga Grace Bros restaurant has been closed permanently this week.
Wagga drama enthusiast, Mark Grentell flies to New York this week for an eight-week adventure as a camp assistant teaching school children drama and abseiling.
Mr and Mrs David Kibbey, Senator Bill Heffernan and Mr Anthony Paul were among those attending a function at the Commercial Club to celebrate the 53rd anniversary of the formation of the general branch of the Liberal Party.
Club president, Peter O'Halloran, said that a gate will be erected at the entrance to the Wagga Country Club to reduce vandalism at the golf course.
The Wagga branch of the ANZ bank in Fitzmaurice Street is closing to merge with the South Wagga branch in Baylis Street.
A farewell dinner party, arranged by Dr Peter Crozier and his wife Gail, was held at the Wagga Commercial Club in honour of Dr Fred Emmett, who is retiring from his dental practice.
Mrs Bernadette Inell has been appointed by the Riverina College of Advanced Education to formulate plans for a course in Nursing for which entrants would need their Higher School Certificate.
A passing out parade of 111 graduating engineering apprentices at Royal Australian Air Force Base Wagga marked the 25th anniversary of the RAAF Apprentice Training Scheme.
Kyeamba Shire president Cr R Klimpsch presented the Kyeamba Shire Trophy to Flight Sergeant Apprentice R Vernik of the Electrical Trades Squadron at the RAAF passing out parade.
Mrs Grace Alberni, Mrs Shirley Gorman, Mrs Fran Armstrong, and Mrs Louise Blackett are pictured in the Daily Advertiser enjoying International Day at the CWA rooms.
Wagga Apex Club have donated a new Ambulift chair costing $740 to The Haven.
Rising costs have forced an increase in the price of the Daily Advertiser from seven to eight cents.
A testing laboratory with a water inspector and laboratory technician is to be established in Wagga to test water from the Murrumbidgee and Murray rivers and tributaries.
Huthwaites three-day sale includes ladies pantyhose three pairs for $1, infants fleecy lined pyjamas for $1.39 and towels for $1.39.
The Commerce Permanent Building Society is increasing its interest rate on deposits from 6 per cent to 6.5 per cent while not increasing the interest rate charged on home loans.
Edmondsons are selling Campbells tinned soups 16oz from 15 cents, Vegemite 6oz for 33 cents and Uncle Toby's Oats 2lb for 39 cents.
