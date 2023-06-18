Letters: Clarity on Voice referendum is still lacking

Re the half-page advertisement on page 7 (Daily Advertiser, June 14). Firstly, I note that plenty of money is being spent on the "yes" campaign.
Secondly, I note that I believe a far majority have no problem with the constitution recognising the First Nation peoples.
Thirdly, I note the Voice would be a permanent body. And most importantly I note that how it is to be set up would be determined after the referendum.
Please tell us what we are voting for before the referendum, or be prepared for a "If I don't know, vote no" to stop the recognition.
Continuing on from earlier correspondence (Daily Advertiser, June 7), the reader should be aware that the World Health Organization (WHO) is proposing a new global pandemic control mechanism.
The WHO, in conjunction with the European Union, has developed a global digital health certificate linked to a global network with the aim of capturing the health information for all people on the planet.
The reason given by the WHO for developing this capability is for "improved global health security". As with many proposals by the WHO, if democratic governments do not specifically oppose the scheme it will be implemented and rolled out by default.
The WHO plans to make the network information available to all governments around to world. The WHO currently has in train proposals for member states to grant the organisation mandatory power to:
Given these powers, if by some remote chance Big Pharma were to gain influence within the WHO, is it possible that interventions with certain proprietary products might be mandated?
Is it also possible that governments around the world would use taxpayer money to purchase certain proprietary drug products, tell the "subjects" of the nation it is "free" and mandate the interventions.
If it happened once (in unerring global lockstep) it can happen again. Wealthy nations with frequent travellers and the tax power to pay would purchase products to "set their people free". People in poorer nations with minimal tax power and low travel frequency would be largely left alone at home. What a wonderful business model the WHO power could be for some of its sponsors. If this scenario sounds like a good idea then the reader should sit back at home, buy shares in Big Pharma companies and do nothing.
Another option is for those of us fortunate enough to live in democracies to call it out and resist this power grab by the WHO. I encourage the reader to lobby their political representatives to reject the digital health certificate and disconnect Australia from the WHO.
