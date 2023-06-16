Points a plus with defence the priority for Southcity

After scoring almost as many points in their latest performance as they had in their other four games combined this season, Southcity captain-coach Kyle McCarthy wants to keep heading in the right direction.
However with just one with to their credit so far, defence is the thing he really wants to get right taking on Young at Harris Park on Sunday.
"Defence has been the issue all season has been the issue but to find more points was definitely pleasing," McCarthy said.
"I don't know whether it was because I was in the halves and wasn't as fatigued in attack and we were a little more organised but we will see how it goes this weekend.
"Hopefully we can score some points and hopefully defend them as they've got some pretty handy attackers in their team."
Southcity were level with Gundagai midway through the second half before falling to a 32-24 loss before the general bye.
McCarthy is looking for a more complete performance.
"Our effort in defence probably cost us as we were right in it," he said.
"We got to a point (20-all) and then we just fell in a heap.
"Effort in defence is what cost us so if we can minimise those lazy lapses we had against Gundagai hopefully we can turn those close games at 60 (minutes) into wins at 80."
Southcity have named an unchanged starting side but Maleke Morris is in doubt with a foot infection.
Luke Gladman will also miss the clash with a ribs issue.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
