Letters: Of course we have a moral responsibility to Indigenous people

Bryan Pomeroy (Daily Advertiser, June 13) has excused white Australians from acknowledging and taking responsibility for actions done by our ancestors to the First Nations people. After all, would not any other colonising country have done the same? Thus, he implies that can ignore Denis Nickel's views (Daily Advertiser, May 27).
Law does not recognise that a person can defend their illegal actions by stating that other people have done the same.
Equally, we are not guilty for crimes that our ancestors may have committed. While we do not inherit the guilt of our forebears' crimes, we do inherit the benefits accrued from these crimes. However, the descendants of the mistreated and dispossessed do inherit the resulting disadvantage.
Thus, do we not have a moral responsibility for caring for the descendants of wronged people? He then criticises me for defending Stan Grant's right to make comments on the disadvantage suffered by First Nations people and the role of the monarchy (Daily Advertiser, June 1). I find it impossible to believe that the abuse he received has nothing to do with racism. Does anyone know the names of the other panelists in the discussion about the monarchy on the ABC?
Grant, along with other First Nations people, women, non-northern Europeans and non-heterosexual men, is vilified when he speaks out of turn. We need considered debate in this country - challenging the idea, not the person who holds the idea.
Four years ago I was in Sydney for a few days in The Rocks area. A big part of that area up to Central Station and down to Darling Harbour was closed off while they built this amazing new mini rail, which will be massive tourist attraction but designed to move pedestrians out of the city after special events like the Vivid light show.
So, after three years of pain and billions over budget, I was in the same area last week. And guess what. After leaving the harbour to get out of city on Friday night at around 9pm, the mini rail closed to the public at 6pm because, yes, there were too many pedestrians in the city. Another waste of promises and our money.
I support marginal representation in our constitution. I also believe Aboriginal people deserve better representation in Parliament than they receive.
But I do not support the proposed wording of The Voice. My position has left me at odds with my wife.
It leaves me to wonder how many others are facing difficult discussions with their partner because they are ideologically opposed to their partner's beliefs on The Voice?
I guess all I can do is thank Anthony Albanese for putting forward a half thought out idea which does nothing other than divide our communities and families.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.