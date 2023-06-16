Letters: Of course we have a moral responsibility to Indigenous people

The Daily Advertiser
Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, June 17

June 17 2023 - 5:30am
MORAL RESPONSIBILITY IS OURS

Bryan Pomeroy (Daily Advertiser, June 13) has excused white Australians from acknowledging and taking responsibility for actions done by our ancestors to the First Nations people. After all, would not any other colonising country have done the same? Thus, he implies that can ignore Denis Nickel's views (Daily Advertiser, May 27).

