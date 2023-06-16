Narrandera trainer Shane Bloomfield will have a three-pronged attack as he looks to win the race named in honour of his late father.
Retell, Kinross and White Foot will all line up in the Vale Peter Bloomfield Benchmark 50 Hcp (1200m) at Narrandera on Saturday.
However the barrier draws haven't been kind.
"I've got the stable stars in that one so hopefully one of them can get across the line first," Bloomfield said.
"Before the barrier draw I thought Kinross was probably my best chance but seeing as she drew the wide gate, and Retell didn't do much better, so White Foot will probably be a bit of odds but should run a nice race."
Kinross will start from the outside barrier, Retell will start from barrier nine if the emergencies do not gain a start while White Foot has drawn four.
The race has been a target for Bloomfield.
Retell comes into the race with two wins and a second from his last four starts and will be the sentimental favourite of the trio.
"He races in dad's colours so it would be nice if he could actually salute for me," Bloomfield said.
Bloomfield will have a busy day with six runners across the six races.
He's hoping Delivered will appreciate racing on his home track.
"I'm hoping Delivered can bounce back to somewhere near his best as he's run second for me at Narrandera before in the only start I've given him here in that December meeting and he likes the track so fingers crossed he doesn't have to travel and can put in a nice run for me," Bloomfield said.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
