Smart returns as Kangaroos look for momentum

Courtney Rees
Courtney Rees
Updated June 16 2023 - 6:02pm, first published 5:30pm
Star playmaker James Smart is expected to play just his third game of the season when Kangaroos take on Temora at Equex Centre on Sunday.
Dual Weissel Medal winner James Smart is hoping to string together some games as Kangaroos prepare for an important month.

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

