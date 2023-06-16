Smart returns as Kangaroos look for momentum

Dual Weissel Medal winner James Smart is hoping to string together some games as Kangaroos prepare for an important month.
The star playmaker has been limited to just two games through the first seven rounds of the season due to calf and hamstring injuries.
He lasted just 25 minutes after a stellar start to the season before picking up a calf issue but a hamstring complaint ruled him out of Kangaroos' last two games.
However with the help of last week's general bye, Smart has been named at halfback to take on Temora at Equex Centre on Sunday.
No stranger to injury concerns, the 33-year-old is looking to be able to make an impact.
"We've got five in a row now so hopefully I can string all those games together as it does feel like you're constantly starting again," Smart said.
Kangaroos captain-coach Nathan Rose is looking forward to combining with Smart once more.
"He probably could have pushed to play against Albury but we took a precautionary approach due to it being the middle of the year to give him that extra weekend," Rose said.
Kangaroos are looking to hit back after slipping to a 24-18 loss to Albury heading into the general bye.
It saw them drop back to third on the Group Nine ladder however five clubs are level on 10 points.
They are just behind Temora on points differential with games against the Dragons, Tumut, Gundagai and Young in the next month.
Smart believes it will be a good test for the side who have won three of their five games so far.
"It will be good for us really and it's what we need so hopefully I'm available for all of those," he said.
"There's some things we need to turn around quickly and Temora over the last couple of years since Josh (McCrone) has been in charge are a very consistent side and they don't give you a whole lot so we need to be a lot better than what we were (against Albury)."
Discipline is something Rose really wants to address after producing a number of costly errors against the Thunder.
He hopes some more consistent football can help the side get their groove.
"It will actually be good to play some back-to-back footy," Rose said.
"We've been doing two weeks here, a bye then another game or two and then a couple weeks off to start our season so it will just be play some consecutive footy.
"We want to improve more so around discipline areas as we seem to keep turning over cheap ball. Over the next month we'll be looking to tidy that up and build towards the end of the year."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
