Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes and Coolamon are both set to have some big inclusions ahead of their clash at Kindra Park on Sunday.
The Hoppers will welcome back coach and reigning Jim Quinn Medallist Jake Barrett back to the side while the Goannas will regain the services of ruckman Sam De Sousa.
MCUE co-coach Nelson Foley said the inclusion of De Sousa was a massive boost for his side ahead of the clash against the Hoppers.
"I think there's no doubt that it's a huge game for both sides and we couldn't be prepped any better with big Sammy coming back," Foley said.
"Obviously his on-field performance speaks for itself, I think he was a team of the year player when he was down here and he was probably just about best on ground when he played round one against the Tigers with us.
"But on top of that he's probably one of the most loved figures at the club.
"He got here on Wednesday and trained with us last night and just having his presence around the club, the boys were so up and about as were the volunteers and fans.
"He's brought a real air of positivity with him."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
De Sousa is one of three changes for the Goannas with experienced pair Ryan Price and Harry Collins also returning for the trip to Coolamon.
Foley said the duo were a valuable inclusion to the Goannas side and would strengthen up their backline.
"They both speak for themselves," he said.
"They are probably two of the best footballers that I've played with along my journey.
"To have those two come in and all of a sudden your backline looks very attractive with two players like that running through there.
"You add on top of that, we had Ryan Turnbull come back into the side last week against Leeton so he will play his second game in a row this week.
"When you look at the quality of guys that we've brought in there we are really happy."
Foley was looking forward to taking on the Hoppers on Sunday and believed it might be the biggest challenge his side has faced this season so far.
"Although they had a slow start to the year there's no doubt that they've got the potential to be a genuine contender in the competition," he said.
"Watching them a couple of weeks ago against Ganmain they put together a really impressive performance.
"In the space of two weeks it's gone from Coolamon being disappointed with where they are at to now facing them on Sunday and we are just about neck and neck.
"It's an absolutely huge game, but that's the great thing about the comp this year and as a player you want to be playing in high stakes games and playing against good competition.
"It's exciting that we got to do that on Sunday against Coolamon."
Hoppers key forward Tim Oosterhoff played a key part in the Hoppers win against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and has been in superb form in recent weeks.
Foley acknowledged that it was going to take a team effort to stop Oosterhoff's influence and was backing in his back six to limit the key forward's opportunities.
"We are flirting with a few things and there a probably a few guys that we might give jobs on him throughout the course of the game," he said.
"But I think it's also going to be a real team-orientated defence around him as he's obviously already a star of the competition.
"He's been kicking bags and you only have to watch against Ganmain a couple of weeks ago to see just how deadly he can be.
"I think with a player like him obviously someone is going to get the role to go to him, but with someone of his quality it takes more than just one player to stop him.
"We will have a bit of a plan together for our backline and our team as a whole to hopefully nullify him and the effect that he's able to have on the game against us."
