The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Group 9

Group Nine teams - round eight

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
June 15 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayden Diggins will return for Junee's clash with Albury at Greenfield Park on Saturday.
Hayden Diggins will return for Junee's clash with Albury at Greenfield Park on Saturday.

Albury v Junee

Saturday, Greenfield Park, 2.35pm

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.