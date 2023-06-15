Group Nine teams - round eight

Saturday, Greenfield Park, 2.35pm
Albury
1 Ty Fletcher, 2 Keanau Wighton, 3 Sebastian Nelson, 4 Jackins Olam, 5 Jade Duroux, 6 Andrew Smith, 7 Lachie Munro, 8 Sam Collins, 9 Kieren Ford, 10 Nathan Darby, 12 Isaac Carpenter, 13 Clayton Couley, 14 Jeremy Wiscombe, 15 Marama Reti, 16 Zain Mitchell-Dowding, 17 Josh Sharp
Junee
1 Daniel Foley, 2 Jese Wainibuli, 3 Ratu Saurara, 4 James Strickland, 5 Joel Crowder, 6 Hayden Diggins, 7 Jack McCarthy, 8 Haydn Cowled, 9 Will McDermott, 10 Jeffery Robert, 11 Sam Sainsbury, 12 Sam Neale, 13 Zac Carey, 16 Warren Lloyd, 17 Thomas Carroll
Sunday, Equex Centre, 2.35pm
Kangaroos
1 Latrell Siegwalt, 2 Charlie Barton, 3 Jacob Mascini, 4 Ned Cooper, 5 Izak Ford, 6 Nathan Rose, 7 James Smart, 8 James Hay, 9 Bowie Foster, 10 Luke Ingram, 11 Ryan Cronin, 12 Hayden Jolliffe, 13 Troy Barby, 14 Tyler Jones, 15 Casey Lynch, 15 Ollie Hoskins, 17 Ben Pembleton
Temora
1 Hamish Starr, 2 Drew Robinson, 3 Bradon Taylor, 4 James Stewart, 5 Jared Mckinnon, 6 Jock Ward, 7 Josh McCrone, 8 Kris Rands, 9 Hayden Lomax, 10 Zach Starr, 11 Billy Reardon, 12 Tyler Madden, 13 Grant Hughes, 14 Jaiden Burke, 15 David White, 19 Luke Skidmore
Sunday, Harris Park, 2.35pm
Southcity
1 Klayton Waikato, 2 Jesse Fitzhenry, 3 James Morgan, 4 Mitch Bennett, 5 Jarom Vakarewakobau, 6 Jumarne Little-Kearnes, 7 Kyle McCarthy, 8 Rhys Weldon, 9 Dylan Warner-Chilstone, 10 Jack Davidson, 11 Brody Tracey, 12 Maleke Morris, 13 Seb Rodet, 14 Travis Smith, 15 Matt Ward, 16 Dana Ratu, 17 Josh Afamasaga
Young
1 Nic Hall, 2 Boro Navori, 3 Zane Bijorac, 4 Clay Sing, 5 Sam Graziani, 6 Nick Cornish, 7 Jacob Lucas, 8 Jake Walker, 9 Tom Demeio, 10 Tom Giles, 11 Josh Ayers, 12 Jonah Latu, 13 Ryan Dodson, 14 Jesse Corcoran, 15 Troy Whiley, 16 Michael Dodson, 17 Atu Tupou
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
