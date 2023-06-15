Troops return for Junee's hunt for first win

Junee will welcome back a number of key faces as they chase their first win of the season.
Hayden Diggins will return at five-eighth to take on Albury at Greenfield Park on Saturday.
Jese Wainibuli, Ratu Saurara, James Strickland, Sam Sainsbury and Sam Neale are all expected to come back into the side as well.
Coach Damion Fraser hopes it will put them in better stead after letting an early lead slip against Young.
"We've reset some goals looking to build on the positives," Fraser said.
However it's not all good news for the Diesels.
Connor McCauley will miss the clash with the ankle injury he sustained in the loss to Young but he should only miss the week.
James Croydon is still on the sidelines while Zac Singh will miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury.
Pat Guthrie is also expected to miss the next six weeks on his honeymoon with Blayne Linsell has made the move to Ipswich.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
