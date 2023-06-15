The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Unique opportunity tokens of our convict past come to town in all-new National Museum exhibit

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated June 16 2023 - 11:50am, first published June 15 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga City Library outreach services team leader Wendy Harper and library manager Christine Bolton inspect the new Convict Tokens' exhibit. Picture by Les Smith
Wagga City Library outreach services team leader Wendy Harper and library manager Christine Bolton inspect the new Convict Tokens' exhibit. Picture by Les Smith

An emotive and poignant exhibition telling a lesser-known story of our convict past has come to Wagga this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.