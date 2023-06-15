An emotive and poignant exhibition telling a lesser-known story of our convict past has come to Wagga this week.
The National Museum of Australia's new travelling 'Convict Tokens' exhibit made its first stop at the Wagga City Library on Tuesday.
Engraved onto metal discs with illustrations and text, the love tokens were made by convicts around the time of their sentencing and were given to friends and loved ones as farewell mementos before they journeyed to other side of the world.
The exhibition showcases forty of the National Museum's collection of 315 convict tokens, which is the world's largest.
Wagga City Library manager Christine Bolton said it was a "great opportunity" for the community.
"Despite being really small, they are precious," Ms Bolton said.
"Even the stories they carry about individuals transported here against their will - for these small coins to hold all that is [powerful]."
Outreach services team leader Wendy Harper said the library has been working in conjunction with the National Museum to bring the unique collection to town.
"This exhibition has been in the works for quite some time," Ms Harper said.
"We've been corresponding with them since January for it to come here and this is the first stop on its tour."
Ms Harper said people would have put quite a bit of effort into making the tokens, which were made from pennys and half-pennys.
"People had to wipe the existing engraving off the coins... and then put their own message onto it."
She said the tokens contain a number of special features and intricate details.
"Some of them have more than just the basic names and messages on them, and also have floral motifs and that sort of thing."
The exhibit also features a computerised display that enables viewers to zoom in on the detail of each token and contains further information about their origins.
National Museum of Australia director Mathew Trinca, commended the showcase and praised its ability to take the Museum's collection out to connect with new audiences around the country.
"These convict tokens are such an incredible part of the museum's collection, and we are delighted that, with the assistance of the Australian government, this remarkable exhibition will reach new audiences around Australia," Dr Trinca said.
He said the museum was "immensely proud" to share the history with new audiences and is sure they too will be "as captivated by this poignant exhibition" as visitors to the National Museum have been.
The tokens were engraved or stippled, which involved making marks with a series of small pinpricks and often include the name of the convict and their loved one, the length of the convict's sentence and popular phrases and rhymes of separation.
The tokens often contain clues that confirm their origin and feature figures in chains or birds soaring free. They often refer to slavery, liberty, being lag'd (imprisoned) or even 'cast for death'.
While some tokens show signs of being made by the same hand, suggesting that more skilled convicts made and sold tokens to others.
Most of the tokens were acquired in 2008 from Timothy Millett, a British dealer and collector.
Millett attempted to discover information about the people named on the tokens, but with many families keen to conceal evidence of a convict past, it was a difficult task.
Today, Museum curators and family historians continue Millett's research, aiming to identify the people and stories behind these precious mementos.
The display will remain at the library until July 26.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
