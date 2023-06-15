Wagga United have taken the season week-by-week so far, and coach Jayden Beattie isn't planning to change his tactic any time soon.
Pleased to have got through the season so far without too many expectations on their shoulders, he said this week's game against Tolland is no different to those previously.
"I say every week, you can't take any one game for granted and you've got to take it on its merits," Beattie said.
"There's a lot of different types of teams in the competition, there's some that are really direct, some are really aggressive, and there are some that are really skilful, and I think Tolland are one of those skilful teams."
Keeping to their structures and attacking the ball strong are key for a United win the coach said, saying complacency will have no place on field for either team.
"If we stick to our system, making sure our passes are crisp and fast, and not being complacent when we don't have the ball, and that we're not keeping ourselves out of the game by losing concentration, we'll be okay," he said.
"It's just those little one percenters, it's an old adage that they can win you the game, but if you're not doing them all the time they can lose you the game too."
Struggling at times to hold onto their momentum and intensity for the full 90-minutes, Beattie said he thinks the side has a bigger mental than physical struggle.
"I don't think it's a fitness issue, I think it's more in years gone past we've really struggled to close at games and we just get a little bit panicky when we're in front," he said.
"So that's something we're trying to work on, making sure we can get into the game, get through the middle part, and then make sure we get out of it successfully.
"Against Tumut we were quite comfortably in control and then with five minutes to go, we all got to be panicky and started losing our structure and our shape a bit, and we just can't afford to do that against a team like Tolland."
Having not played at Kessler Park in several years, Beattie said it's one of his favourite places to play and he's hopeful for a great game.
Knowing each side is aiming for finals, and not ruling his own out, Beattie said approaching each game as it comes will continue to be a priority ahead of end-of-year preparations.
Leeton United v Hanwood at Leeton Sports Ground (Saturday night)
Cootamundra Strikers v Tumut Eagles at O'Connor Park
Tolland v Wagga United at Kessler Park
Young v South Wagga at Hall Brothers Oval
Bye: Lake Albert
