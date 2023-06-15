A Sydney man found in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine when intercepted by police on a Riverina highway will spend more than two-and-a-half years behind bars.
Rodney Demol, 57, was sentenced to four years and three months' imprisonment in the Wagga District Court on Thursday for supplying a large commercial quantity of drugs.
About 1.25pm on November 3, 2021, police were conducting random roadside testing on the Hume Highway at Coolac, just north of Gundagai, when they pulled over a blue Mitsubishi being driven by Demol.
After providing his driver's licence to police, Demol took a roadside alcohol test, which came back negative.
Officers then conducted a drug test, which returned a positive result for methamphetamine.
Upon questioning, he admitted to having used the drug the day before.
At the time, police asked if there were any drugs in the vehicle and Demol admitted there were, taking hold of a backpack and removing a WD40 aerosol container concealing a glass bottle with a liquid inside.
Testing later revealed the bottle contained 1,4-Butanediol.
Further searches revealed more than one kilogram of methamphetamine in the car, along with drug paraphernalia and an ice pipe.
Demol was placed under arrest and taken to Gundagai police station.
In February, Demol pleaded guilty in Wagga Local Court to supplying a prohibited drug less than or equal to a large commercial quantity, driving a vehicle while illicit drugs were in his system and possessing a prohibited drug.
In Wagga District Court on Thursday, Judge Gordon Lerve sentenced Demol to four years and three months' imprisonment.
The jail term was backdated to November 21, 2021.
Demol received a non-parole period of two years and eight months and will be eligible for release on July 2, 2024.
Judge Lerve also ordered the drugs be destroyed.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
