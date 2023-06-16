A change of position and a lot of hard work has paid off for Josh Buchanan after playing his first VFL game for Northern Bullants over the weekend.
Buchanan made the move down to Melbourne over the off-season to test himself at a higher level and has admitted previously that it has been far from the smoothest of transitions after suffering an ankle injury in the pre-season.
Despite the trials and tribulations faced, Buchanan has continued to push through and was glad to finally run out for the Bullants in their 75-point loss to Williamstown on Saturday.
"Yeah it was good," Buchanan said.
"Finally a bit of hard work has paid off I suppose and I probably had to do it the hard way.
"But it's all worth it in the end and it was good to be able to see where I'm at with my capabilities and footy level."
Buchanan finished the game with four disposals, two marks and five tackles as he continues to develop in his new role at centre half forward.
Despite finding a home down back in recent years at Coolamon, Buchanan said that he's taken on a new role in recent weeks which has allowed him to crack into the Bullants side.
"There's been a bit of a positional change just with trying to get into the VFL team," he said.
"The coaching staff sort of said that the best way for me to crack into the team is playing key forward.
"At Airport West I moved to centre half forward and I'm loving every bit of it.
"It was challenging I suppose at first, but once I've played the position a bit more I've gotten more used to it and more accustomed to what it requires."
In recent years, Buchanan was one of best key defenders in the Riverina League and would usually match up on the most damaging opposition forward each week.
Buchanan admitted that it was a bit odd to now be playing up forward and he has kicked six goals for Airport West in the EDFL since making the switch.
"It's so strange," he said.
"Now I know how forwards feel playing forward and it's funny how the tables have turned.
"It's completey different and there's a lot more unrewarded running and a lot more selfless footy playing at half forward.
"It's all in good fun I suppose if you can get on the end of a few."
Buchanan believes that he has become a much better footballer since making the move down south and credited the professionalism of the Essendon District Football League and VFL for his individual growth.
"Playing EDFL has probably bettered myself coming from RFL to Melbourne," he said.
"The standard of footy is a massive difference, but I've become accustomed to it now which is good.
"It probably took a bit to get used to just the style and the bodies you are playing on.
"But the last six weeks I've probably developed my game a lot and I'm only just getting started really, so hopefully there's more improvement to come."
Another major reason for Buchanan's improvement has been through receiving regular feedback from coaches following the weekend's games.
"All our games are videoed and usually we have a review with our coaches and have a look at the positives and negatives of the games each week," he said.
