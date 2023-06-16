The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Josh Buchanan made his VFL debut for Northern Bullants against Williamstown

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
June 16 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Buchanan made his VFL debut for Northern Bullants in their loss to Williamstown over the weekend. Picture from Northern Bullants
Josh Buchanan made his VFL debut for Northern Bullants in their loss to Williamstown over the weekend. Picture from Northern Bullants

A change of position and a lot of hard work has paid off for Josh Buchanan after playing his first VFL game for Northern Bullants over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.