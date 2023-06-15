Young forward Jayke Hogan has escaped surgery for the moment.
Hogan dislocated his knee in the Cherrypickers' 50-22 win over Junee heading into the general bye.
It was the big negative for Young as they bounced back to winning ways after two heavy defeats against Tumut and Gundagai.
Scans have revealed ligament damage to his quadriceps at the kneecap joint but surgeons didn't think the issue needed intervention.
"I've gone in to see the surgeons and they said they wouldn't do surgery but instead just to go physio to try to strengthen it back up," Hogan said.
"If the kneecap keeps popping out it would lead to surgery but apparently they don't like to operate on the first time a kneecap has popped out."
A timeline of Hogan's return is yet to be finalised.
However he will at least miss the clash with Southcity at Harris Park on Saturday.
Young then have two byes before taking on Kangaroos on July 9.
Instead mid-season recruit Tom Giles will start in the front row with Atu Tupou named on the bench.
Nic Hall also returns after picking up quadriceps and ankle injuries in his last two games and missed the win over Junee.
Captain-coach Nick Cornish expects it will be a good boost to the side.
"He's back so that's some good news for us," he said.
"When he's fit he's been unreal for us and just adds that bit of X factor.
"He's safe, he gets through a heap of work and helps our defensive line a little bit as well."
It sees Boro Navori head back to the wing with Jake Veney coming out of the side.
Young are one of five teams locked on 10 points heading into the round.
They are fourth with an even points differential with leaders Tumut, who have the bye, at plus 83.
"There's five teams in equal first so it's obviously going to be an important game for us," Cornish said.
Cornish wants to make sure they don't lose any ground on their rivals taking on Southcity, who just have one win to their credit through the first seven rounds.
However he doesn't want to underestimate them either.
"We just want to build off last time and respect the team that we're playing," he said.
"I think that's something we need to focus on, especially in those first 10 to 15 minutes.
"We can't get too ahead of ourselves but just get into the game a little bit and complete our sets.
"We've been pretty poor with drop balls and penalties."
