Hogan sidelined as Young Cherrypickers eye next win

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
June 15 2023 - 4:30pm
Jayke Hogan is hoping to avoid surgery after dislocating his knee in Young's last win but will miss the clash with Southcity on Sunday.
Young forward Jayke Hogan has escaped surgery for the moment.

