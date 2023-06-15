Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes are hoping to knock Coolamon off the top of the ladder this Sunday in their first verse second clash at Kindra Park.
Co-coach Lisa Reynoldson said the side has been maturing well throughout the season and are ready for what will be a hard game.
With a league bye last weekend, MCUE met with Osborne on Wednesday night for a friendly, and to brush off any cobwebs from their break.
"We played to get rid of those cobwebs and get the girls back connecting," Reynoldson said.
"We did have some girls go away to States last weekend, which was nice, they play a lot of netball when they go there, so they'll be ready and raring.
"We've been looking forward to this game for most of the season."
Coolamon are the last standing Riverina League team to have not lost this season, and with just a one-goal loss on the books for 2023, Goannas are determined to beat them.
With players scoping out the competition throughout the year in bye weeks or weekends with Sunday games, Reynoldson said the team has some idea on what they're coming up against.
"We definitely prepare differently (for top four games), every team we play has a different structure so we try to focus our training sessions on how we counteract that in those bigger games," she said.
"Some of the girls, they have gone and watched a couple of the Coolamon games, they've been feeding back what they've seen, they love to go and watch."
Expecting a tight, physical game, Reynoldson said her team will need to be ready to stick with their player for the full four quarters.
"We need to start our physicality from the first whistle," she said.
"Coolamon play quite a physical game and we need to match that right from the first whistle, make sure we're not too timid of the players and the ball.
"When we're going for the ball, making sure that we're holding our bodies strong so if the whistle doesn't come, we're not waiting and have got to fight for the ball."
Knowing there'll be a good crowd at the courts, Reynoldson said the atmosphere at Coolamon games are part of what makes them so enjoyable for both players and spectators.
"Being on their home turf, that's going to be a factor, the noise on the sideline, our girls will just have to block out that noise," she said.
"They're maturing now and getting more experience, so they're getting better at that."
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes play Coolamon in a Sunday afternoon fixture at Kindra Park.
Meanwhile on Saturday, all eyes will be on Wagga Tigers and Griffith in the fifth verse third game, where Tigers will hope to christen their new temporary home courts.
Turvey Park v Narrandera at Maher Oval
Wagga Tigers v Griffith at Robertson Oval
Collingullie-Glenfield Park v Leeton-Whitton at Crossroads Oval
Coolamon v Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes at Kindra Park
Bye: Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
