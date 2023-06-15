ACCOMPLISHED footballer Tom Yates is enjoying an injury-free run upon his return home to The Rock-Yerong Creek this year.
The 36-year-old made the decision to return to Victoria Park for season 2023 after two injury-ravaged years at Turvey Park.
He wasn't sure what lied ahead with his football but Yates has played all eight of the Magpies games and featured in their best in six of them.
Yates is enjoying his football back at TRYC.
"It's been good. It's just been good not to be injured, to be honest," Yates said.
"That's one positive but yeah it's been good. It's obviously a lot more convenient, just around the corner and all my kids' friends are there as well so there's a fair few kids running around so it makes it a bit easier with the family side of things so it's been good."
A hernia and abductor tendinitis held him back during his two years at Turvey Park but so far the body is feeling good, which has enabled him to get back to his best.
"It was disappointing the last couple of years but no, it's all healed and all come good," he said.
"It was disappointing because I did want to have a good crack in town there but that's the way it goes. I was disappointed but that's the way it goes sometimes.
"I actually say that Bobby (Driscoll) put a bit of a spell on me when I left The Rock and now I've come back they've taken it off me. Everything's good."
Yates has been part of a large midfield rotation at TRYC this season with an on-ball brigade that boasts the likes of Curtis Steele, Joey Hancock, Riley Budd, Cooper Diessel and the returning Don Roberts.
When last at TRYC, Yates was the main man and often found himself the centre of opposition attention. He's enjoyed a low-key return to Victoria Park.
"It's been good. Obviously it helps that there is so many people a side can tag, there's a lot of good players in the side at The Rock at the minute and it makes it a bit easier," he said.
"It's good just to be able to get out there and play footy and enjoy it."
The Magpies made it through the first half of the season undefeated and welcome Marrar to Victoria Park for a rare Sunday game, boasting same-day junior and senior football and netball.
The Bombers got within a point of TRYC earlier in the season and Yates expects another strong challenge.
"Yeah I think it will be a tough one. Obviously Sunday footy, same day footy, which will be good with the juniors and that as well," he said.
"I think they're a side that not so much has slipped under the radar but they kind of are. They're going to have a good back half of the year.
"It will be a tough game, they've got some good players, we've just got to play the way we want to play and hopefully we can come out on top on Sunday."
Yates, who has experienced plenty of premiership success in the past, is happy enough with the way the Magpies are tracking.
"Yeah it's been good, we obviously know we haven't been playing perfect footy but we've been pretty slow starters as most people would know and the coaches obviously mentioned it and put the heat on us a bit," he said.
"So hopefully we can have some fresh legs coming into the second half of the year because we played eight straight so we were getting pretty tired but we know where we're at, we're not getting too far ahead of ourselves.
"We've got a massive game this weekend, Marrar will be fairly well full-strength I think and they should have rolled us the first round anyway.
"We're like any other side, if you're off that five per cent you're going to get rolled. We'll just take it week by week and see what happens."
