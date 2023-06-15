After a two week bye, Turvey Park will look to resume their season in the same way they started when they host Narrandera on Saturday.
Bulldogs coach Michael Mazzocchi said his side had made good use of the extended break and was hopeful they would be raring to go against the Eagles.
"Yeah I hope so," Mazzocchi said.
"They trained really well on Tuesday night and it was a big night on the track to get them back in the mood.
"We've got a big run now and play eight games in a row with some tough games in there."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Hosting the bottom of the ladder Eagles starts that eight game streak and Mazzocchi was predicting that Narrandera would be right up for the contest.
"I'm expecting a really competitive team just going off results" he said.
"Obviously the Tigers result was only three goals and the week before that was against Ganmain which was only 30 points or something.
"So I'm expecting a really competitive Narrandera team to turn up and they are going to win a game at some point and we've just got to be on our game.
"I said to our boys on Tuesday night, it's going to be more about us and every week if you turn up this year in the RFL and you're five to 10 per cent off your best you are going to get beat.
"So we just need to make sure that we turn up and we play to 100 per cent of our ability and make sure that we play the way we've been playing."
The Bulldogs currently sit one game clear at the top of the table and Mazzocchi admitted they were taking the Eagles game as seriously as any other to rule out any chance of dropping a danger game.
"From my perspective this game is as big as a Tigers, Ganmain or any other game," he said.
"We've had seven games of really hard work and got ourselves in a good position where we can give ourselves a crack at finals.
"The last thing I want to do is turn up and drop this game as it'd be really disappointing."
The Bulldogs look set to make two changes to their side that defeated Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes back in round seven with Angus Curry returning to the VFL with Port Melbourne while Henry Jenkins is currently on holiday overseas.
Curry made a surprise appearance for the Bulldogs in their win against the Goannas and while admitting it was unlikely that the young midfielder would play for Turvey again this year, Mazzocchi didn't rule it out entirely.
"It all depends on his Port Melbourne commitments," he said.
"He played with us because he didn't have any commitments and we'll just have to wait and see how he goes with Port Melbourne as that's his number one priority.
"We will talk to Angus to see what his plans are, but at this stage we are probably expecting that he will not play anymore footy with us.
"But he is a Turvey junior and we'd love to have him back if it can work."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.