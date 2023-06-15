Woodhouse out to strike with youngsters

Gotta Lockheed is looking to shed his bridesmaid's tag to qualify for another NSW Bred 2YO Final.
The son of Bettors Delight hasn't missed the top five in any of his five starts, including a second in the first final of the new concept last time out, but is yet to break through for a win.
Wagga trainer Brett Woodhouse hopes it will be his day at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
"Gotta Lockheed I've been really happy with but he's probably a horse we've found can't make his own luck but he's very good coming off the pace," Woodhouse said.
"I won't be too disappointed if he gets beat but if the pace is half-honest I think he's the fastest horse in the race.
"It's just whether we can get the trip.
"He should have a one next to his name, I can't put my finger on it as I've had a lot worse horses put winning sequences together, but he can't seem to get there."
After driving in the final at Menangle last time out, Blake Micallef will again take the drive.
As the only horse on the back row he will have options.
"I can't get my A Grade drivers licence so going forward I said to Blake that he might as well keep driving him as I think he's a horse who will be racing in a few races where you need that A Grade licence," Woodhouse said.
"It didn't make sense for me to jump back on."
Micallef will also take the reins for Woodhouse aboard Captains Catch in the three-year-old heat.
He's finished in the top four in his last four starts but has plenty of in-form pacers to contend with.
Captains Catch is one of two horses in the eight-strong field who hasn't won in their last three starts but Woodhouse has been pleased with how he's going.
"He's been racing those horses but Kaitoa was just way too good for him last time," he said.
"If Kaitoa comes out and does it again he will be very hard but I've been really happy with the way he's been going.
"It's just really hard to win at Wagga on a Friday, it's very competitive, but I couldn't be happier with the horse.
"He tries his heart out and I was down to drive him originally but when the fields came out I thought he was half a chance of making it to the final so I may as well let Blake drive
as well as he will be driving if he went to Menangle and he'd already have the colours on with the races being one after the other."
The NSW Bred series is a new concept introduced this season.
Given recent changes to the racing season, Woodhouse is appreciating the opportunity to race in their own age groups.
"If you have a half decent horse they just get onto their mark so quick so it's good these races are about," he said.
"It gives a bit more money to the middle, the same sort of principle as the Regional Championships as the really good horse will always win their money but the horse who is a little bit better but not brilliant the handicapping system has really cruelled them.
"It's made it really hard for them so it's a good race for some decent prizemoney."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
