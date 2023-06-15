The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Woodhouse out to strike with youngsters

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
June 15 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga trainer Brett Woodhouse (right) is chasing success with Gotta Lockheed and Captains Catch, pictured with son Ned, in the NSW Bred heats at Riverina Paceway on Friday. Picture by Les Smith
Wagga trainer Brett Woodhouse (right) is chasing success with Gotta Lockheed and Captains Catch, pictured with son Ned, in the NSW Bred heats at Riverina Paceway on Friday. Picture by Les Smith

Gotta Lockheed is looking to shed his bridesmaid's tag to qualify for another NSW Bred 2YO Final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.