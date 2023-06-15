TWO-time Hawthorn premiership player Matt Suckling is set to line-up across half-back against Temora on Saturday.
Suckling made a popular return to Gumly Oval on Thursday night, where he helped train the club's juniors before taking part in the senior session ahead of Saturday's guest appearance.
East Wagga-Kooringal coach Matt Hard revealed that he will look to use Suckling in the role he made his own at the highest level.
"We'll look to play him a bit off half-back, I reckon," Hard said.
"Try and get his hands on the footy a little bit.
"We'll obviously see how it all pans out but he's obviously an experienced footballer, an elite kick, so we'll be wanting to utilise that as much as we can.
"It's going to be good. He's keen, which is nice. It's something he's been wanting to do for a while and we're pretty happy. Hopefully it makes for a good day."
Suckling hasn't pulled on an EWK jumper in close to 20 years after playing juniors at the Hawks and then crossing over to Wagga Tigers for his under 18 football.
Hard isn't so much worried about what the 34-year-old does with the ball in hand on Saturday, he's hopeful the Hawks will gain more benefit from what he passes on.
"It's the old saying but you just want everyone to play their role. He comes in and whatever role he plays, I know that's all he wants to do, play his role," Hard said.
"It's not him getting the footy 40 or 50 times, it's more just about him helping us set up around stoppages and educating the guys as the day goes on about their role. That's what we're looking forward to, more so that aspect of things."
The Hawks lost their last three games going into the bye and sit in fourth spot at the halfway mark.
With a solid injury list, Hard was happy to see the bye.
"It is what it is, we're in this situation and I think the break came at a really good time," he said.
"Matt's appearance is timely but I think the bye was equally as timely.
"I think this is an opportunity to reset and reload for the second half of the year, is the way we're looking at it.
"In saying that, it's an important four points this week and we know Temora are equally as desperate for a win so we're looking forward to the challenge."
The Hawks could welcome back captain Luke Cuthbert and experienced defender Nathan Scott from injury this week. Ayden Hill (shoulder) and Kade Rowbotham (hamstring) remain at least another week away.
They will be without Liam Hard, who is set to miss about a month with a quad injury, while Tom Tyson will be out for a similar timeframe due to an overseas holiday.
Then there is also Nick Hull, who is expected to miss another month with a broken hand.
After losses to Northern Jets and Charles Sturt University, the Hawks showed improved effort last time out in their 34-point loss to The Rock-Yerong Creek.
We started well and they got away from us in the second quarter, which was a little bit unfortunate but I thought the scoreboard, I know they had more scoring shots, but I thought we were a lot more closer than the scoreboard indicated. I thought our effort was there, our intensity was there, we just couldn't sustain it for long periods. Good sides are consistent for longer and that's what we're working to be.
