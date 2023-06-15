Decisions on visibility, speed, space and time | Fuel for Thought

Obey the rules and you'll be safe. Were you ever told this? It's incorrect, and a cruel deception. Because rules can't hope to advise us in every situation, and not everyone obeys them, plenty of dangerous situations are possible within them. It's easy to be legal yet dangerous.
When the rules say "take care", what does that look like? Is taking care the same for all situations? Which situations need special emphasis on a particular element, say observation? Is it always safer to be slower? How important is space, is it always three seconds in front? How do you know when your speed is inappropriate, is it always appropriate if it is below the limit? If your focus is on the wrong element, taking care won't make you safer.
An example is driving slowly in a tight street - a good idea. With parked cars, leaving more space from them is as important as being slow. Better still use another available lane to improve what you can see.
Another example is approaching a crest. The potential is oncoming traffic crossing the centreline. Would slowing down make things safer, especially if you're in a line of traffic? An astute lookout for dangerous oncoming traffic, assessment of escape routes and a further left position on the road are elements that would constitute taking care.
Using the speed limit as your default speed is avoiding your responsibility to choose a safe speed; often the speed limit is too fast. Plenty of streets in Wagga can be unsafe at 50kmh. Being careful with speed requires asking the questions, such as "Can I see far enough?"; "Do I have space in front to stop"; "Is the surface good enough to stop"; "Do I have space at the sides for changes in direction?"; "How busy are things?"; "Will I see problems soon enough to avoid them?"
In all situations there must be time to see danger, assess it, decide what to do and then do it without a collision - three seconds is the minimum. Space is time. Visible space and speed combine to provide time. When visible space is reduced speed must be slower, so the smaller space still provides the necessary time. When space is expanding, it's safe to go faster while preserving necessary time. Changes in traffic spacing require an early reaction. Bunching traffic in front should ring alarm bells because you're about to lose your available time if you do nothing about it. Active management of speed and space - therefore time - is entirely in the driver's control.
You can be legal without being fully aware of the speed/space/time relationship. Being legal is not enough. More space is your friend.
