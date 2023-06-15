Decisions on visibility, speed, space and time | Fuel for Thought

In all situations there must be time to see danger, assess it, decide what to do and then do it without a collision - three seconds is the minimum. Space is time. Visible space and speed combine to provide time. When visible space is reduced speed must be slower, so the smaller space still provides the necessary time. When space is expanding, it's safe to go faster while preserving necessary time. Changes in traffic spacing require an early reaction. Bunching traffic in front should ring alarm bells because you're about to lose your available time if you do nothing about it. Active management of speed and space - therefore time - is entirely in the driver's control.