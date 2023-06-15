After a slow start to the year Coolamon has roared back into form claiming two underdog victories to get their season back on track.
Taking an unlikely win on the road against Griffith and then backing that up with a heroic comeback victory against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, all signs indicate that the Hoppers are on their way up.
Key forward Tim Oosterhoff has played a key role in the Hoppers resurgence in recent weeks and it was 'Rooster' who rose to the occasion against the Lions kicking three final-quarter goals to seal the victory for Coolamon.
He finished the game with five majors and also kicked three the week before against the Swans signalling a return to the form that saw him kick 101 goals last season in the Black Diamond League for Killarney Vale.
Oosterhoff said it was a little bit difficult to pin point the exact reason for Coolamon's turnaround over the past fortnight, but was glad to see the Hoppers back on the winners list.
"It's hard to put a finger on really," Oosterhoff said.
"We started off against Lavington in the pre-season and that was the best game we've played so far obviously against a quality opposition.
"Then we hit a bit of a form slump but we've definitely got our run and carry and our game plan sorted out.
"We are hitting the hot spot more often than not and we've got a few more runners in the side who are taking the game on. We are definitely hitting our straps and playing a good brand of footy."
Oosterhoff was best on ground in the win against GGGM and said the scenes after the game reminded him of Killarney Vale's triumph in last year's Black Diamond League grand final.
"It honestly felt like a grand final out there at Kindra Park," he said.
"The boys hadn't beaten Ganmain in three years or so and I had that same feeling last year when we won the grand final back home just with the crowd rushing onto the ground.
"Everyone was cuddling and hugging each other and it was unreal."
The Hoppers host Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes at Kindra Park on Sunday and Oosterhoff was hopeful they would be able to keep up their recent strong run on their home deck.
"It's a bit of a fortress at the moment," he said.
"We haven't lost there and we are looking to keep that up this Sunday.
"I think teams will find it hard to come out and play us and we've definitely been at our best out there."
The Goannas enter the clash after a somewhat down couple of weeks that has included two losses and a win on the road against Leeton-Whitton.
Oosterhoff admitted that he was unsure what to expect from the Goannas on Sunday but predicted it could be quite a close contest.
"It's the only team I haven't had a look at yet so I don't know what to expect," he said.
"But from all accounts they started the season off well at 3-0, so if they bring that it's going to be game on."
Moving to Wagga over the off-season, Oosterhoff said his time at the Hoppers has been great and credited the club and the supporters for their efforts in making him feel welcome.
"I'm really enjoying it," he said.
"The Coolamon people, props to them as they've taken me under their wing and made me feel right at home.
"Anything we need us boys in this Hopper House, they've always got it for us so it's really enjoyable."
The 'Hopper House' consists of Oosterhoff, Reilly Mitchell and Daragh Mullen who have all made the move to Wagga over the off-season.
Oosterhoff said the trio have been getting on well and footy is regularly spoken about at home despite their best efforts.
"It's been really good," he said.
"We try not to talk footy 24-7, but that's mainly what happens the whole time.
"But we've played a bit of golf and signed up at the Country Club, we are living the dream out here."
