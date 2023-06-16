After a disappointing end to last week's match against ANU, Wagga City Wanderers are looking to bounce back against Canberra Juventus on Saturday.
Coach Ross Morgan said the side has learnt from last week's game and know what is needed from them moving forward if they're to continue picking up points.
With good numbers at their Tuesday night session, Morgan said the club is on the right track this season and the team will refocus for this weekend.
"It's always disappointing to lose from 2-0 up, but we need to learn from that, move on, and not make the same mistake again," Morgan said.
"We want to keep that momentum going that we've built so far, both Kyle and Morris have really stepped up as leaders, making sure that everyone is pushed in the right direction, we've got to pick up as many points as we can in our home games and make sure we're in the top four at the end of the season."
With the Capital Premier League ladder showing a tight competition this season, Morgan is conscious that while everyone is beatable, so are they.
"Anyone can beat anyone on the day, so we've just got to make sure we get back on a good run and put some results together again," he said.
Morgan is hopeful that the side will start quick and take control of their game early, but hold intensity to ensure they're not letting their opponent back in.
Aside from the dismal end to last week's game, he was pleased with how the side came out and feels that aside from their round five game, they've been competitive in every loss.
"Yoogali is the only game where they've well and truly beat us, we've been in every other game this season, we've either gone down 1-0 or been pushing late for an equaliser," he said.
"That's a good sign, we've got players there that can score goals, we don't rely on any one person, there's plenty of players that can push forward and get us a goal."
Morgan also called out the strength of his side's defence in maintaining close scorelines and continuing to clear the ball for his attackers to shine.
The side will remain mostly unchanged from last week, however key player Nashwan Sulaiman isn't locked in yet, after he was taken from play last weekend due to an ankle injury sustained in the first half.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
