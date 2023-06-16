The Daily Advertiser
Wanderers ready to redeem last week's loss with Juventus clash

By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated June 16 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 10:00am
Wagga City Wanderers may be without Nashwan Sulaiman this week after he sustained an ankle injury in the ANU game. Picture by Madeline Begley
After a disappointing end to last week's match against ANU, Wagga City Wanderers are looking to bounce back against Canberra Juventus on Saturday.

