Waratahs strengthen forwards ahead of trip to Albury

Waratahs are set to bring some of their most experienced players back as they prepare to build on their strong start to the season.
The Wagga club sits on top of the ladder after the first eight rounds of the season heading into a clash with Albury at Murrayfield on Saturday.
Harry Hosegood comes back in at flanker while Liam Krautz is also in contention for a return to take on his former club.
Coach Nick McCarthy is looking forward to having both back in the side.
"It's been six weeks, he's been rehabbing like Krautzy only does - at 100 miles an hour - but providing he gets cleared by the physios and gets through training he'll be back in the side this weekend," McCarthy said.
"Maybe off the bench."
Krautz has had limited involvement after linking with Waratahs this season.
He dislocated his shoulder in the corresponding clash with Albury earlier this year before struggling with the issue against Wagga City a fortnight later.
Waratahs then elected to take a more conservative approach with the dual Bill Castle Medal winner.
"It was a dislocation with a little fracture in there but the fracture has healed and he's worked hard on the physio to try and get some strength and stability around the joint," McCarthy said.
"There's no rush with an old body like that. You have to make sure he gets it right as he's more important to be playing in August than June."
Hosegood is another who hasn't played a lot this season.
However McCarthy is keen to bring him straight back into the side for the experience he brings and build some continuity in the second half of the season.
"I know we have gone well but it's about starting to try to get the best team on the park as much as we can now so we get a bit of continuity," McCarthy said.
"We've built some depth there and can still do some rotations between now and the end of the season but we have to start thinking about continuity.
"We've got Wagga City in a couple of weeks and Ag College the week after that.
"We have to start building this good side together so we are comfortable playing with each other when we get into those crunch games."
Rob Selosse also returns on the wing for the unavailable Harry Hayes with David Capp also out of the side for Hosegood.
Only three points separates the three teams at the top of the Southern Inland ladder.
Coming off the general bye, McCarthy is looking for the side's defence to start another step forward.
"I think the boys who didn't play rep footy really enjoyed the week off, there was a real spring in the step at training on Tuesday and even the byes who went away and played rep everyone was right up and about and we're looking forward to the challenge of the back end of the season," he said.
"We've done some really good things so far, there's other things we still have to work on, as at the end of the day as nice as our current position is, it is pretty irrelevant if we don't follow on from here.
"We're looking to take our game to another level, be a bit more composed and really execute when we need to.
"It's a very tight pointy end of the competition this year, I still think Wagga City are the team to beat.
"It happened last year when they got beat and then woke up and were untouchable after that.
"Griffith felt the wrath of them after they lost to Ag College so I expect them to fire right up at the end of the season and I think Ag College, even though they will be hurt by holidays at the moment, are playing a really attractive brand of rugby so we have to keep going forward.
"If we stagnant right now one dropped game probably drops you two positions at the moment so it's a matter of us continuing on and taking our opportunities as they come."
