A 38-year-old man is in a critical condition after he was involved in a serious crash in the region's southeast on Wednesday night.
Emergency services were called to the scene of a single vehicle crash about 8.30pm located at Tumbarumba on the Tumbarumba-Wagga Road near the intersection with Jingellic Road.
On arrival, crews found a ute had left the road and crashed into a log.
Police, Rural Fire Service crews from Tumbarumba and Rosewood, and Fire and Rescue NSW also attended the scene.
"There was only one casualty and one vehicle involved in the crash," Riverina Highlands RFS district manager Jon Gregory said.
"The occupant [of the car] was quite seriously injured."
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to Wagga Base Hospital in a critical condition.
Police established a crime scene which has been forensically examined by specialist officers.
Anyone with information into the incident or dashcam footage is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Stop/slow traffic controls were put in place at the scene of the crash and remained throughout the night before traffic conditions returned to normal shortly after 6.30am on Thursday morning.
