Wagga Heat will look to record their third-straight win at home on Saturday when they host Canberra Gunners Academy at PCYC Stadium.
After a slow start to the season, the Heat have won their past two on their home deck and now take on the fourth-placed Gunners.
Jacob Edwards was excellent in the Heat's win over Tamworth scoring a season high 27 points and has started to string together some real momentum.
Edwards said it was good to finally find some form personally and for the Heat to notch up a couple of wins on the board.
"I'm pretty happy and I've finally found the rhythm at the home court," Edwards said.
"I'm putting a few more points on the board and hopefully I can keep doing that this weekend.
"It's good to get a couple of wins on the board now and hopefully we can keep pushing those wins in the next few games."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
A second-quarter fade-out cost the Heat the last time the two sides played as the Gunners went into the main break up 59-34 after scoring 33-points in the second term.
Edwards said the Heat were expecting the Gunners to bring a similar game plan on Saturday and was hopeful they could learn from their mistakes earlier in the year.
"They are a fast-paced playing team and they love to pressure up the ball," he said.
"It's everything we kind of expect for them to pull out and hopefully we can just make the adjustments from last game and get some more points on the board.
"It's going to be a very tough game to play but if we can keep all of our mistakes down we should be right in it against them."
The Heat have looked back on mistakes made in their clash earlier in the season and Edwards hopes they are able to put forward a better account of themselves on Saturday.
"Usually each Tuesday we will have a look at the film even if it's other teams that have played them," he said.
"We just get a look through their plays and see if we can find anything that we can work against their offence and defence."
Edwards isn't the only one heading into the game with good form as coach Zac Maloney and Nathan Elmer both enter the clash against the Gunners with some strong performances under their belt in recent weeks.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.