North Wagga will need to start their game with high intensity if they're to get a win over Northern Jets this Saturday after two weeks off.
Saints had their club bye before the league bye last week and have had a fortnight to reset themselves ahead of what coach Flynn Hogg expects to be a tough game.
"I think they're going to come out strong, it's definitely not going to be an easy game," Hogg said.
"They're very ball hungry and it's very get go from the start.
"One of the main things we struggle with is the first five minutes of each game, I don't know what we do, it doesn't matter how well we warm up."
Knowing their starts are one of the side's biggest weaknesses, Hogg said she's been pushing them to start well, and has seen improvement as the season has progressed.
"It will be one of our main focuses this week, Northern Jets wont let us come out and warm up for that first five minutes," she said.
"It's been getting better, but it's something that we say every week, this week we're going to step out and start strong and be consistent, we usually do but we do have lulls."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Not playing any games in the past two weeks, Hogg has mixed feelings about the impact it may have on the team.
"We had our bye and then the long weekend, it feels like I haven't played netball in forever," she said.
"It's good for a break however I think more time without game time is detrimental for us."
To try and regain some missed court time, Hogg has arranged for a friendly with Riverina League's Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong next week.
Halfway through the season now, the side won't be adding anything too new to their game plan that may over complicate their game.
However Hogg is hoping to see better strategic movement down the court, with the side falling into too basic play at times.
"We don't want to bring in anything too new, but focusing on what we really need to, trying to play smarter and not harder netball," she said.
"Instead of just simple netball, we want to try and step it up a notch, using prelim moves, not just a dodge or one, two, three go play.
"Just playing like we are an A grade team, skilful and strategic."
North Wagga play Northern Jets at McPherson Oval on Saturday in round 10 of the Farrer League.
Charles Sturt University v Coleambally at Peter Hastie Oval
North Wagga v Northern Jets at McPherson Oval
East Wagga-Kooringal v Temora at Gumly
The Rock-Yerong Creek v Marrar at The Rock Recreation Ground
Bye: Barellan
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.