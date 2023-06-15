Junee ratepayers will cop their biggest rate rise in years, which their council says is needed to maintain crucial local services.
Junee Shire Council applied for a special variation to increase its rates by 32.19 per cent over two years from 2023-24, a move that has now been approved by the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART).
Junee was one of 17 NSW councils seeking approval to lift rates by more than the rate peg. The peg, which is 3.7 per cent in 2023-24, is the maximum amount councils can increase the income collected from ratepayers.
The approved variation allows for annual increases of 17.5 per cent in 2023-24 and 12.5 per cent in 2024-25.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Junee Mayor Neil Smith said the cost of maintaining services in the area had skyrocketed in recent years, driving the need for a rate increase.
"We've seen a lot of increasing costs in the last few years - increasing wages, increasing material costs, the emergency services levy, energy," Cr Smith said.
"Like other councils, we had to go out into the community and consult with them. The overwhelming response was they wanted to maintain existing level of services."
"To do that with the costs thrown in, and the cap, we really had to apply for a special rates variation, otherwise we'd be in fairly dire straits, I'd suggest."
Cr Smith said the quality of community amenities like the pool, walking paths, library and sporting fields made Junee Wagga's best satellite community.
"I might get a few other mayors offside here, but we're a more attractive dormitory suburb for Wagga, simply because we have better facilities," he said.
While many communities shy away from the idea of tax and rate rises, inflation is something that impacts government and household spending almost equally. This means in order to preserve the quality of shared services at the state, federal, or local level, taxes and rates will have to increase over time.
This dichotomy between personal, and common wealth is at the heart of tax policy, and often left out of discussions about who will be worse off as a result of tax and rate rises.
Before applying for the rate rise, Junee council canvassed a wide range of service reductions with the community, none of which gained community support.
Cr Smith said the community willingness to engage in a positive conversation about rate rises showed Junee residents were putting their community's wellbeing before their own hip pockets.
"There are so many great things about Junee, and it's still small enough to have a sense of community, and common helping hand philosophy," he said.
"I think everyone should be able to enjoy the same services and facilities - and I think that's the direction we're pushing things.
While 32 per cent appears a large number on paper, Junee's comparatively low rates mean the increase will amount to about $20 - $25 per month for the average ratepayer.
Owner of Junee's Crossing Motel Natalie Phillips said the rise was modest, and money well spent on the local community.
"I think people forget the council is like any other business - it has bills to pay, and it's KPIs to achieve, and it's obligations to community," she said.
"I really think in Junee we have some pretty good services, and they're really starting to increase things on the tourist side of things."
"I just think if they don't have that rate increase, what's going to happen to that progression? It's really not a massive increase for the quality of services we get."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.