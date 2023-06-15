The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Junee council dodges service reduction with rate increase

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated June 15 2023 - 6:56pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Junee Mayor Neil Smith at a press conference in 2019. File picture
Junee Mayor Neil Smith at a press conference in 2019. File picture

Junee ratepayers will cop their biggest rate rise in years, which their council says is needed to maintain crucial local services.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.