Coolamon look to expand facilities with training centre

Coolamon could be home to a new multi-purpose training centre in the Riverina.
Plans are being created for an equine precinct in a joint venture between the Murrumbidgee Turf Club and Coolamon Showground, which Coolamon Shire Council are the current crown land managers of.
Coolamon Shire Council general manager Tony Donoghue believes the centre would not only allow for an increased capacity for the training of horses across codes but also better utilise the current facilities at the Showground.
"We have a track that has 50-odd trials a year and we want to see if it can become the premier training facility for the region where people can set up, train on the track and go into Wagga to race," Donoghue said.
"Wagga would still hold the races but all the training associated with it would be here.
"It would be complementary to the current facilities."
READ MORE
There are also plans to partner with Charles Sturt University's veterinary practices.
That would help create an all-round approach to equine endeavours in the region.
"Together we want to build an equine industry that can be supported by the local community and infrastructure," Donoghue said.
"You need strappers, trainers, farriers, fodder, veterinarian services as everything accumulates to provide that expertise and services between the two facilities."
Consultants have been engaged to provide a business plan and a masterplan with an application for support from the Growing Regional Economy Fund due in October.
Rezoning land is part of the plan with hopes it could provide lifestyle blocks for trainers to utilise, including spelling facilities.
It is hoped that would be another drawcard for the facility, in contrast to needing larger parcels of private land to train currently.
"They would be able to walk on over to the track and do their training as opposed to currently either having to have their own tracks at home, which around the region are quite large footprint areas," Donoghue said.
"Instead they could come to Coolamon and set up their training establishments."
Harness Racing NSW have already created a training centre at Menangle, with one at Bathurst currently being built.
A Riverina facility was part of their long-term strategic plan.
Donoghue believes the centre would be a drawcard for Coolamon.
"We think it will be an excellent addition to our little town and community while complimentary to the existing facilities in Wagga," Donoghue said.
The club only races twice a year, with both meetings run in April, but trials are held most Sunday mornings.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.