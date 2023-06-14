The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Coolamon look to expand facilities with training centre

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated June 14 2023 - 6:31pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coolamon Shire Council's general manager Tony Donoghue is looking to create a new equine precinct to utilise the existing track. Picture by Madeline Begley
Coolamon Shire Council's general manager Tony Donoghue is looking to create a new equine precinct to utilise the existing track. Picture by Madeline Begley

Coolamon could be home to a new multi-purpose training centre in the Riverina.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.