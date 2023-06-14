Two of the Riverina's best young athletes have been selected in the Australian team for the upcoming Youth Commonwealth Games.
Temora's Grace Krause and Gundagai's Indi Cooper will join 23 other young athletes heading to Trinidad and Tobago in early August for the games.
Krause's coach Greg Wiencke was super proud of Grace's efforts and was relieved that her spot in the team was finally official.
Krause will compete in the Women's 200m and long jump and will carry a fair bit of confidence into the games after claiming some strong results at the recent Australian Junior Championships that were held back in mid-April.
Wiencke said that Krause had since undergone a bit of a break from training and was impressed with how she was tracking roughly seven weeks out from competition start.
"We've done a bit of a winter base and then gone back into it which has been great," Wiencke said.
"We've been doing our testing and she is right there at PB level and we haven't even done any of the sharper stuff yet.
"It's all looking really good and we are really pumped with how it's been going.
"She is injury free and everything is going well, she has also definitely put a bit of muscle on."
In addition to her fantastic preparation, Wiencke also said that the timetable looks to be quite favourable for Krause.
"We are very big on our training at the same time that she would compete at," he said.
"The timetable has worked out that's it's almost identical to what we do at training anyway as it's normally after school around that 4.30pm time.
"All the events are from that time through to six o'clock, that's excellent and her program is also one of the better ones.
"It's worked our really well and it's one of the best timetables she's ever had and it's at one of her major meets."
This will be the second time in 12 months that Cooper has represented Australia at a major meet after she received a late call-up to compete at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
Cooper will compete in the T38 Women's 100m as will South Australia's Akeesha Snowdon.
General manager of high performance at Athletics Australia Andrew Faichney said that he was thrilled with the quality of athletes selected in the team.
"We're incredibly excited to see what this team can do in Trinidad and Tobago," Faichney said.
"Amongst this cohort of athletes is some raw talent including athletes that have impressed this year, shattering 18 records and achieving personal victories throughout the domestic season.
"We believe that so many of those individuals have what it takes to reach the pinnacle of our sport and this is just the beginning.
"The Commonwealth Youth Games will be a truly fantastic event for this group.
"Each will leave with a taste of what it means to represent Australia and we know from previous editions of the games, they'll make us all proud all while having a lot of fun."
