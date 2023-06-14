Riverina council given green light to increase rates

A Riverina council has been given the green light to hike rates to boost its income.
Junee Shire Council applied for a special variation to increase its rates by 32.19 per cent over two years from 2023-24, a move that has now been approved by the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART).
Junee was one of 17 NSW councils seeking approval to lift rates by more than the rate peg. The peg, which is 3.7 per cent in 2023-24, is the maximum amount councils can increase the income collected from ratepayers.
The approved variation allows for annual increases of 17.5 per cent in 2023-24 and 12.5 per cent in 2024-25.
Earlier this year, Junee mayor Neil Smith said the council's financial modelling had revealed that "without an increase, basically we were going to go broke".
Cr Smith said the council had assessed all other options before asking for the rate rise, including pairing back the parks and garden budget or closing the pool.
IN OTHER NEWS
IPART is required to assess special rate variation applications against criteria set by the Office of Local Government.
The criteria requires councils to demonstrate the need for the extra revenue, provide evidence the community is aware of the need for and extent of a rate rise and establish the impact on ratepayers is reasonable.
IPART chair Carmel Donnelly said more than 1800 submissions were received for the 17 applications.
"We considered everything raised in submissions, including the impact of rates increases on ratepayers given current cost of living pressures," Ms Donnelly said.
"We also considered the impact on communities if councils were unable to deliver services that people depend on."
Councillors can now decide how to set the rates, including the breakdown across the rating categories or deferring any increases.
