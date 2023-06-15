Scorchers co-captain anticipating renewed enthusiasm within side

After a league bye and heading into a home game, Wagga Scorchers co-captain Niranjan Gupte is feeling positive about the side.
While some of the squad took the long weekend away from hockey, several players were involved in the State Championships in Newcastle.
Gupte said those who played at the Championships will need to recover well before Saturday, but had a renewed eagerness to play at a high standard after their States experience.
Combined with their now well rested cohort, he's expecting a strong performance on Saturday.
"We played five games over three days over the weekend, which is a lot of hockey, so we're in a phase of resting the body and making sure that we don't carry injuries and niggles into this game," Gupte said.
"For the other Scorchers, I think they should be rearing to go they've had a good break, and we've got our home game against Albury who we have previously beaten, but we can't take them lightly."
Gupte said despite their history of success over Albury in both the season proper and preseason, they won't go into the game with any assumptions.
"We're going to be looking to come out quite strong, and playing in front of the home crowd is always an extra motivator," he said.
"We want to show how we're going and the calibre of our team, so I think we should all turn up ready to go, and the boys that have just played at the opens states, they want to be consolidating all the new experience that they've got and bringing that into the Scorchers too."
On recent struggles within the team, Gupte said the weekend away from Scorchers will have done the side good.
"When you're focusing on something so hard for quite a long time, it comes in ebbs and flows, sometimes you lose a bit of that oomph and sometimes what you do need is to take a bit of time to reset and then you get reinvigorated and I think that's what we've had," he said.
Last time they met Scorchers handed Albury a massive 8-1 loss, with the side looking to do so once again.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
