Ag College looks to overcome player losses

Ag College's depth will be put to the test for their clash with Deniliquin.
With the university break, Aggies have been forced to call on their reserves for the clash at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday.
Coach Tom Lamond is hopeful they can overcome a couple of key unavailabilities to keep the pressure on for a top-two finish.
"It's a massive game for us and it's one for us to prove we're not just 15 good players and the rest can't handle it," Lamond said.
"The best thing for us is it gives a few of the boys knocking on first grade's door a bit of a chance.
"We're not too worried about our game plan with a different team, it's going to be a very similar style of footy - fast, quick, footy and we're pretty confident playing at home against Deni but know it will be a very physical game."
READ MORE
Ag College are third on the ladder, three points behind leaders Waratahs and two adrift of Wagga City while the Drovers are fifth.
In their return to first grade this season Denilqiuin finds themselves two points behind fourth-placed Tumut with the two teams in the box seat for the battle for the last finals berth.
Alex Farqhar and Will Quirico will both miss the next three weeks for Ag College, Sam Carwardine the next fortnight, Nick Driessen is also unavailable while Tom Heilman is still out with a biceps injury.
A number who were in the mix to step up to first grade were also away.
Jackson Budda, Tasman Kuhn, Fynn Walker and Ryan Greenaway all come into the side.
It will be Kuhn's return to first grade after missing the first half of the season with a knee injury.
He will bring some experience to the side after making his return through second grade against Tumut before the general bye.
Lamond also hopes star playmaker Anthony Taylor will make his return.
Taylor needs to get through training this week but his wrist issue isn't as bad as first thought.
His return will be a big boost.
Ag College took a 36-7 win when the teams met earlier in the season.
Fitness was something Lamond was key in round two.
"It was a very tough game and if we let them get a bit of a lead on us in the first 60 minutes it would have been tough to come back from, but we kept with them and with fitness in the last 20 we just got away from them and scored three tries," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.