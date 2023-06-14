The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Ag College looks to overcome player losses

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
June 14 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasman Kuhn will play first grade for the first time this season when Ag College takes on Deniliquin after recovering from a knee injury. Picture by Les Smith
Tasman Kuhn will play first grade for the first time this season when Ag College takes on Deniliquin after recovering from a knee injury. Picture by Les Smith

Ag College's depth will be put to the test for their clash with Deniliquin.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.